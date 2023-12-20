"Logan got off and said to me 'I zigged when I should have zagged.'"

It only took five words for trainer David O'Prey to sum up the last-start performance of his mare Jordy Girl.
"It was a train wreck," O'Prey said.
O'Prey is hoping Jordy Girl can make amends for her luckless performance when he heads to Seymour on Thursday to contest the $35,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1200m) with regular hoop Logan McNeil booked to ride.
The mare appeared to be cruising on the home turn and ready to pounce but was held up for clear running and was unable to burst into the clear until the 250m.
Once in the clear Jordy Girl sprinted quickly but was unable to reel in the leaders to go down by half-a-length with favourite punters having their fingers burnt.
O'Prey said McNeil is keen to make amends at Seymour.
"Logan got off the horse at Albury and said to me 'I zigged when I should have zagged,'" O'Prey said.
"With hindsight Logan was on the best horse in the race and should have just hooked to the outside turning for home and made a good thing of it.
"But anyway that's racing and the horse can be a little bit blase and did take a while to pick-up again when she was blocked for a run.
"The run was full of merit, there's no worries about that, just not the result we were after.
"The horse is still learning and at Wodonga she led all-the-way where at Albury she settled behind them.
"I think once she learns to settle in her races that she will get over more distance but she will need to learn to switch off.
Jordy Girl is the early $4.20-favourite in pre-post markets at Seymour and has the tricky gate of 10 to navigate.
Despite the wide barrier, O'Prey felt it was a more than winnable race for Jordy Girl who may be more tractable the Victorian way of going.
"I looked at the stewards vision of her Albury run and if you look at the head on vision, she was all over the place down the straight," O'Prey said.
"But I don't know if that was because she was behind other horses which she hasn't done a lot previously.
"She might be a bit more adept on a big, flat track like Seymour.
"There are quite a few apprentice jockeys engaged in the race and as a rule they run along a bit and that should play into our hands.
"So we won't be driving across at the start and trying to find the lead and undo the work we have done in trying to get her to settle in her races.
