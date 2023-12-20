The Border Mail
'Secret health plan' raises spectre of Border medical service mergers

Ted Howes
Ted Howes
Updated December 20 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 6:00pm
The Albury hospital emergency department. Border health campaigners and an MP fear medical services in the region might be merged under a new Victorian plan to be delivered next year. Picture by Mark Jesser
The Albury hospital emergency department. Border health campaigners and an MP fear medical services in the region might be merged under a new Victorian plan to be delivered next year. Picture by Mark Jesser

Fears of Border medical services being merged have reignited following reports of a "secret plan" to revamp Victoria's health system.

