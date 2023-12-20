'Secret health plan' raises spectre of Border medical service mergers

Fears of Border medical services being merged have reignited following reports of a "secret plan" to revamp Victoria's health system.
A Border region MP and health campaigners are concerned the plan could mean Albury-Wodonga "becomes an outpost for Goulburn Valley Health".
The Victorian Health Department confirmed to The Border Mail a Health Services Plan was being developed to "consider the best design and governance for the state's public hospital system", but said there are "no predetermined plans for mergers".
Benambra MP Bill Tilley, who raised concerns in 2021 when a possible amalgamation of Albury Wodonga, Wangaratta and Benalla health services was raised, said such a plan would be disastrous.
"In March 2021, I went on the front foot when Albury Wodonga Health was talking about mergers with Wangaratta - now we are hearing it's Shepparton," Mr Tilley said.
"No one from the Border looks to Shepparton for anything - we are polar opposites. The Victorian government has split Wodonga and Albury hospitals to make it look like we are a comparable health service to Goulburn Valley.
"AWH is the largest health service between Sydney and Melbourne, barring Geelong and Wollongong, an immediate catchment of 100,000-plus and wider area of more than 300,000 people.
"The last thing we need is to become an outpost for Goulburn Valley Health."
Better Border Health's Michelle Cowan said there had always been a need for an integrated health service that serves the twin cities of Albury and Wodonga.
"We don't want the lead agent two hours from here in the Goulburn Valley," Ms Cowan said. "My understanding is that the proposition will be that Goulburn Valley Health based in Shepparton will be the lead agent.
"The community has been well served by a cross-border health service - we don't want that dismantled or weakened in any way.
"They're already saying that they're having difficulty recruiting here. Imagine if we have to duplicate services again, like the bad old days."
The country's first cross-border health service, Albury Wodonga Health was created in 2009.
"A document written in 2021 may be the basis of this new proposed strategy," Ms Cowan said.
She was referring to the Health Service Partnership Policy and Guidelines, which has been seen by The Border Mail.
The document lists Goulburn Valley Health as the lead agency over other agencies including AWH, Northeast Health Wangaratta and Yarrawonga Health.
"Since this document was written in 2021, that's why I'm fairly confident that Albury Wodonga Health would have an inkling into what's going on here," Ms Cowan said.
"What, indeed, does that mean for Wodonga? They're really pertinent questions at the moment because separate entity planning is being undertaken for Wodonga.
"The community, we're not privy to the details of that. Why aren't we privy to those details? It just flies in the face of this renewed commitment to transparency.
"There are serious concerning questions arising from this announcement and we need to know more about it.
"And, indeed, what does Albury Wodonga Health know about it? This is where people are losing faith in the processes around the (Albury hospital) redevelopment because it's so that it lacks transparency."
The Victorian Health Department told The Border Mail the 2021 Health Service Partnership Policy and Guidelines document was created during the COVID pandemic and was not related to the latest plan.
"While there have been media reports on amalgamations there are no predetermined outcomes," a department spokesman said.
"We're in lockstep with our health services and agencies on the importance of maintaining and enhancing access to safe and high quality services right across Victoria.
"We've sought their valuable insights and ideas through workshops led by independent experts, who will draft and deliver a Health Services Plan next year.
"The purpose of the plan is to work with health services to improve equity and access for all Victorians - including maximising opportunities to link primary and acute health care services across the state."
Albury Wodonga Health referred The Border Mail to the Victorian Health Department for comment.
