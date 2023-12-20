The Border Mail
Cheap petrol a Christmas miracle for Border and North East drivers

By Beau Greenway
December 21 2023 - 5:00am
Holbrook's Russell Parker takes the opportunity to fill up at APCO in North Albury on Wednesday, December 20, saying he saved 30 cents per litre. Picture by Mark Jesser
Holbrook's Russell Parker takes the opportunity to fill up at APCO in North Albury on Wednesday, December 20, saying he saved 30 cents per litre. Picture by Mark Jesser

Fuel across the Border and North East has dropped by more than 10 cents per litre in the space of a month, and the good news is expected to continue.

