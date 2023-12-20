Cheap petrol a Christmas miracle for Border and North East drivers

Fuel across the Border and North East has dropped by more than 10 cents per litre in the space of a month, and the good news is expected to continue.
As wholesale fuel costs continue to fall, prices at the bowser are likely to remain the lowest they've been for much of 2023.
APCO on Moorefield Park Drive in West Wodonga and Ampol on High Street-Thomas Mitchell Drive had the Border's lowest price for unleaded petrol on Wednesday, December 20, at just 167.5 cents per litre.
Across the river, North Albury's APCO service station on Mate Street and Metro on Wagga Road had Albury's best price at 171.9 cents per litre.
APCO director Peter Anderson has assured customers prices at Wodonga, North Albury and Wangaratta outlets will not increase before the new year.
"That's something that the public can rest assured with. I don't like moving prices before major public holidays," he said.
"We don't like to exploit the situation. As a company, that's been our policy for a while.
"Our buying prices have been coming down, so we won't be raising the prices until at least the new year."
Holbrook farmer Russell Parker said he saved 30 cents a litre by filling up at APCO in North Albury rather than his home town.
"I refuse to fuel up in Holbrook because it's a one-company town. Because I didn't have enough fuel to get to Albury this morning, I put some in at $2.10 and it's a $1.80 here," he said.
"It's nice to see prices coming back at this time of the year because it's one less pressure."
Mr Parker believes a lack of variety with fuel outlets at Holbrook has contributed to higher prices.
"There's two Ampols in Holbrook, so there's no competition. Holbrook used to be one of the cheapest spots on the highway because of the high turnover of travellers," he said.
"We'd love to see an APCO or something open at Holbrook and bring the prices down.
"It's a little bit annoying because I'm a farmer out there and we don't always have the choice to come in here and it's a huge cost. You fill a 20-litre jerry can for a motorbike and it's $40 or $50."
Albury resident Shivaun White said it was "unusual for this time of year" to see cheaper petrol prices.
"I have noticed they've come down a bit, they were getting up towards $2," she said.
"I take notice of the price, but I don't tend to look too much at the total."
Hema Thapa said while she didn't plan to travel far from Albury this Christmas, she welcomed some relief at the bowser.
"Normally it costs me $100 to fill my car and now it's around $70," she said.
NRMA spokesperson Peter Khoury revealed the average unleaded price across Albury was 180.6 cents per litre, a decrease of 10 cents in the past month, while prices at Corowa had dropped eight cents to 187.9 cents per litre.
"The wholesale price in Australia right now is $1.65. It's fallen 32 cents in the last three months, so we would expect these regional prices to keep falling accordingly," he said.
"In September we hit the highest on record and it's been consistently falling since. That's reflected in what's been going on with world oil prices and that's now reflected in prices locally."
RACV head of corporate communications Eleanor Colonico said Wodonga's average unleaded price was 178.3 cents per litre, down 14 cents from a month ago, while Wangaratta had experienced a 10-cent drop to 185.5 per litre.
"The trend for fuel prices over the coming weeks is difficult to predict and will depend on a range of factors, including geographical area, availability, international benchmark prices, taxes, the value of the Australian dollar relative to the US dollar and levels of competition in different areas," she said.
"Regional prices don't always change at the same time as those in metro areas, which is what can cause fluctuations or differences between locations because they are not in the same pricing cycle."
