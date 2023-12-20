The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Driver, finally, in custody after decade-plus battle to get her to court

Updated December 21 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Whitehead allegedly said "You know me, I'm a good driver" after being told to slow down her car. She crashed and left two people in hospital. Picture supplied
Katrina Whitehead allegedly said "You know me, I'm a good driver" after being told to slow down her car. She crashed and left two people in hospital. Picture supplied

A woman has finally been remanded in custody 12 years after a crash that left two people in hospital and a man with serious ongoing injuries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.