Driver, finally, in custody after decade-plus battle to get her to court

A woman has finally been remanded in custody 12 years after a crash that left two people in hospital and a man with serious ongoing injuries.
Katrina Whitehead, now 47, allegedly failed to front court on five occasions following the smash on April 6, 2011.
Whitehead was driving a white Suzuki south on the Myrtleford-Yackandandah Road about 7.05pm.
Her vehicle, which had been travelling from Albury to Myrtleford, failed to negotiate a sweeping bend at Mudgegonga.
One passenger said they had twice asked her to slow down and she said "You know me, I'm a good driver".
The car hit a tree on the east side of the road, causing it to get airborne and hit a second tree.
A male passenger was severely injured and was flown to hospital where he spent 17 days in an induced coma, and a further three-and-a-half months getting care.
The Wodonga court heard he underwent seven operations for a broken left leg, broken right ankle, broken left arm, fractured neck, and head and facial injuries.
He has an acquired brain injury and permanent numbness in his right foot, right ankle, left hand and head, and has lost his sense of smell.
Another passenger was also flown to hospital but her injuries weren't as serious.
It's alleged Whitehead, who lives in Albury, had drugs in her system, didn't have a licence, that the car had false plates and was unregistered, and that she drove dangerously.
She never attended an interview despite police requests.
The court heard the Crisp Street resident failed to attend court five times between September 2012 and August 2018, leading to multiple arrests.
Her final arrest occurred in Albury on Tuesday this week, December 19, and she was extradited back to Wodonga.
She sought bail in the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Wednesday, which was opposed by police.
"The collision was completely avoidable, the accused made a decision to drive a motor vehicle at speed, in a dangerous manner with drugs in her system all whilst not being licensed to drive at all," an officer said in a summary released to the media.
Police noted Whitehead knew she was wanted and could have resolved the warrants, but chose not to.
The court heard she continues to use ice and marijuana.
Lawyer Sophie Greiner said her client had made real efforts to abstain from offending and to turn her life around in recent years.
Whitehead reported that her sister was murdered and dismembered in 2018.
Mr Dunn said she had failed to show exceptional circumstances and it was likely she wouldn't reappear in court.
He refused bail with the case to return on January 30.
