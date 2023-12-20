Manager entrusted with access to club cash helped himself, lost it gambling

A duty manager stole close to $200,000 in cash from Albury's SS&A Club to feed a chronic gambling habit, but ultimately lost the lot.
Jarod Gulliford had used his special access to a machine known as a "teller cash recycler" to take amounts ranging from $2500 to $41,250.
His thieving spree came to an end after the club conducted an audit due to discrepancies picked up by its finance department.
Gulliford was called in for a meeting with SS&A general manager Phillip Kelly on May 18, when it was put to him that he had stolen $192,550 from one of the machines, known as a TCR.
"The offender denied this and explained the discrepancies to be attributable to 'issues' with the machine," it was outlined in an agreed set of Director of Public Prosecutions facts submitted to Albury Local Court.
But at a second meeting the following day with club management, Gulliford owned up to what he had done in order to gamble.
The Thurgoona resident was sacked on the spot and the matter was immediately referred to police.
Gulliford, 37, pleaded guilty to a single charge of stealing property of master or employer.
With that, magistrate Tony Murray committed him for sentence before the District Court in Albury.
The court was told Gulliford got his job with the club in 2018, starting out as a gaming supervisor before securing his promotion to duty manager.
This new role meant Gulliford had access to several secure areas within the club, as well as having clearance to handle "large quantities of cash".
This cash was required for use in electronic gaming machines and in the club's bar and restaurant operations.
This was where the teller cash recycler machine came into play; cash would be fed into the machine and sorted into denominations and go into plastic cassettes.
Cash could then be withdrawn by staff as required to refill tills and to payout gaming winnings to guests.
Mr Murray was told that duty managers had access to both the key - kept in a small, electronic safe at the bottom of the machine - and the machine's security combination.
The safe registers when the key is removed and returned and who exactly carried that out.
The club has two machines, with the second effectively a back-up. Upgraded machines, with new accounting software recording the movement of cash, were installed in August 2022.
Soon after, the financial discrepancies were detected and then a full audit was conducted, with investigations backed-up by CCTV footage.
The club's review established that Gulliford used the duty manager's TCR key to open the bottom of the back-up machine and take out cash on more than a dozen occasions.
The first time was between September 2 and 9, 2022, when he stole $16,500.
Thereafter, up until the final theft on May 8, 2023, Gulliford took out - in date order - amounts of $10,000, $6700, $12,200, $14,000, $20,000, $11,500, $41,250, $19,450, $26,750, $6800, $4900 and $2500.
Gulliford's case will be listed before the District Court on February 2, 2024, when a sentence date will be set.
