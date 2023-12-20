The Border Mail
Manager entrusted with access to club cash helped himself, lost it gambling

By Albury Court
December 20 2023 - 7:00pm
Jarod Gulliford's thieving spree came to an end when SS&A Albury conducted an audit. File picture
A duty manager stole close to $200,000 in cash from Albury's SS&A Club to feed a chronic gambling habit, but ultimately lost the lot.

