Hume Highway lane closed, man taken to hospital after trucks collide

A man has been taken to hospital after two trucks collided on a Riverina highway on Wednesday afternoon, December 20.
Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway at Holbrook, just past Woomargama Way, shortly before 4pm following reports of a truck crash.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics responded to the crash where they treated one patient - a man in his 40s - at the scene.
The man sustained injuries to his neck and back and was taken to Albury hospital for further treatment.
Emergency services remain on scene and a heavy vehicle tow truck is en route to remove the trucks from the road.
According to the Live Traffic NSW transport management centre, one of two southbound lanes on the Hume Highway remains closed due to the accident.
The centre is urging motorists to take extra caution when travelling in the area and to reduce their speed.
