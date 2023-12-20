The Border Mail
Hume Highway lane closed, man taken to hospital after trucks collide

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
December 20 2023 - 5:15pm
Hume Highway lane closed, man taken to hospital after trucks collide
Hume Highway lane closed, man taken to hospital after trucks collide

A man has been taken to hospital after two trucks collided on a Riverina highway on Wednesday afternoon, December 20.

