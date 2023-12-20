Jail time in Victoria means NSW court has to wait over joyride charge

A North Albury man who joined two associates for a drive in a car stolen from Beechworth two years ago won't be sentenced until he is released from jail in Victoria.
While his sentencing has been set down for February 19, Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin has been told the man is likely to still be in custody.
Dylan Meyers' matter was mentioned briefly before Ms McLaughlin this week.
She told defence lawyer Dane Keenes that it might well be that a sentencing report would be required on that next date.
The setting of a sentencing date for Meyers follows the entering of a guilty plea to a charge of being carried in a conveyance taken without consent of the owner.
The court was told, in a police outline of the case, how a Subaru Forester was stolen from Finch Street, Beechworth, on July 21, 2021.
The woman who owned the car was told about 2pm that a man, not Meyers, and a woman were seen getting into her vehicle and driving away.
About 4.45pm the same day, police were in the car park behind the Astor Hotel in Albury, off Parkway Lane, when they saw the Subaru.
By then, the car had a NSW registration plate on the front but no plate on the back.
They saw another man get out of the driver's door, Meyers from the front passenger side and the woman from one of the back doors.
Plainclothes officers approached the trio and told them they were under arrest for being in a stolen car.
A search of the car uncovered two Victorian number plates in the boot.
Police then searched Meyers' black shoulder bag, inside which was a small resealable bag containing "a crystalline substance".
But a police forensic analysis of the suspected illicit drug produced an "inconclusive result".
Meyers was taken to the Albury police station, where checks revealed he had outstanding arrest warrants issued in Victoria "for offences or robbery and (causing) serious injury and assault in company" and for his extradition.
