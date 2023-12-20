The Border Mail
Jail time in Victoria means NSW court has to wait over joyride charge

By Albury Court
December 21 2023 - 10:00am
A North Albury man who joined two associates for a drive in a car stolen from Beechworth two years ago won't be sentenced until he is released from jail in Victoria.

