WEATHER WATCH: All-time daily rainfall records for December over past week

Cairns' biggest deluge was 1352 millimetres from March 30 to April 4, 1911. During this spell of very heavy rainfalls in far northern Queensland, the town of Burketown sweltered in near record December heat of 43 degrees and this followed a near record of 43 degrees in November. This also happened in 1959 and 1990 and did set up very hot days in Victoria and NSW, and also in South Australia, at the beginning of January of 1960 and 1991.

