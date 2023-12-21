WEATHER WATCH: All-time daily rainfall records for December over past week

Cairns recorded a two-day total of 546 millimetres and this was easily a record for December. The monthly total at Cairns has now reached 888 millimetres, the wettest for December since 965 millimetres in 1886 and 919 in 1973.
Cooktown's 788 millimetres to date is the wettest for December since 817.8 in 2018. Very heavy rain fell at mountain resorts just west of Cairns during the 24 hours to 9am Monday, December 18. Bairds recorded 870 millimetres and Diwan 829. These were all-time daily records for December anywhere in Australia.
Only two places have recorded higher rainfalls in a 24-hour period. They were Crohamhurst, 907 millimetres on February 3, 1893, and Finch Hatton, 878.3 on February 18, 1958.
It was most unusual to receive daily rainfalls of this magnitude during the month of December in this region of Queensland. In the last 148 years the heaviest daily falls were from early February to early April.
Cairns' biggest deluge was 1352 millimetres from March 30 to April 4, 1911. During this spell of very heavy rainfalls in far northern Queensland, the town of Burketown sweltered in near record December heat of 43 degrees and this followed a near record of 43 degrees in November. This also happened in 1959 and 1990 and did set up very hot days in Victoria and NSW, and also in South Australia, at the beginning of January of 1960 and 1991.
Very hot days have continued in the far west of NSW, mainly at Wilcannia where the average maximum temperature up to December 19 - 38.7 - is the hottest to date for December in 138 years of records. The hottest December on record at Wilcannia is 37.1 in 1899.
The summer of 1899-1900 in our regions was much hotter than normal and continued well into March 1900. Many places were blessed with near average rainfalls during January 1900, but the dry conditions continued until significant rainfall arrived by March 20, 1900, and then follow up rain in early April.
