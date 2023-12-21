The Border Mail
Man irate at teen's behaviour punched the 14-year-old to head, yelled abuse

By Albury Court
December 21 2023 - 6:00pm
A Jindera man reacted to a 14-year-old girl striking a younger child at the Albury skate park by abusing the teenager and punching her to the face.

