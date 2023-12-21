Man irate at teen's behaviour punched the 14-year-old to head, yelled abuse

A Jindera man reacted to a 14-year-old girl striking a younger child at the Albury skate park by abusing the teenager and punching her to the face.
Mitch Andrew Bales had just warned the girl: "Bad things happen in this town."
He pushed and shoved the teenager, who responded by calling Bales a "junkie" and "meth-head".
Bales got down to ground level, reached into a pocket in his pants and pulled out a cut-throat razor or knife that had a wooden cover.
He flicked it open and placed the blade to his side, clearly showing the girl.
Bales, who has not long been out of custody, having served jail time over dangerous driving while once again disqualified, appeared briefly before Albury Local Court magistrate Tony Murray.
The 41-year-old unemployed man pleaded guilty to common assault, wielding a knife in a public place, using a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order and possess or use a prohibited weapon without a permit.
Defence lawyer Dane Keenes asked Mr Murray for an adjournment to January 31 in order to obtain more sentencing material.
This latest offending by Bales, who quickly left the courtroom after the adjournment was granted, put him in breach of a previous court order over two possession of a prohibited drug charges.
The court was told the victim, in the company of two guardians, arrived at the skate park in David Street on July 26 about 2.45pm.
She got into an argument with a 10-year-old child, who she then hit with her bag as they stood on stairs to the right of the skate bowl.
"They had engaged in a heated argument that involved yelling and swearing in front of other patrons at the skate park," police said.
After hitting the child, the teenager was approached by Bales.
"My kid didn't need to see that," he yelled at her, referring to his four-year-old daughter.
The teenager walked away from Bales, who told her to "f--- off" before taking after her and beginning an argument as they stood on the stairs.
"During this the accused has grabbed the victim's collar with both hands and they have pushed each other back and forth," police said, pointing out that this was when Bales made his "bad things" comment.
"After exchanging words, the accused has then punched the left side of the victim's face with his right hand. This caused the victim to have a swollen cheek and redness to appear."
Bales then pushed the teenager down a ramp, before producing the knife.
"You're a bully, you need to leave my kid alone or bad stuff will happen to you," he said.
Bales walked away, placing his hand into his pocket. But as the girl walked towards him, he said: "See what f---en happens."
He left the park, beginning to walk south on David Street. One of the girl's guardians then phoned police, who got there soon afterwards and spoke to someone who pointed him out.
They searched Bales' clothes due to firearm and weapon prohibition orders being served on him on April 13.
"During the search, a cut-throat knife and anti-personnel spray were found on (him)."
