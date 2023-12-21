The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Crumbling regional roads inquiry cold comfort for North East motorists

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated December 22 2023 - 8:58am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A truck roars through the single lane of Myrtleford-Yackandandah Road at Barwidgee. Picture by James Wiltshire
A truck roars through the single lane of Myrtleford-Yackandandah Road at Barwidgee. Picture by James Wiltshire

A retired Myrtleford engineer says a crumbling section of road reduced to one lane 14 months ago is likely to remain in a state of disrepair this time next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.