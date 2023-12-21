Crumbling regional roads inquiry cold comfort for North East motorists

A retired Myrtleford engineer says a crumbling section of road reduced to one lane 14 months ago is likely to remain in a state of disrepair this time next year.
He believes a competent contractor "could have fixed it in two days".
Former council worker Clive Walker is so sure it will be ignored like many other decrepit North East roads, he's started working on a second wooden birthday cake to mark the occasion.
The section of the state-managed Myrtleford-Yackandandah Road at Barwidgee has been controlled by solar-powered stop lights since it fell apart during last year's wet season.
Mr Walker's scepticism comes in the wake of a report tabled after a 12-month federal inquiry into the national regional, rural, and remote road network.
A key recommendation of the report was for the Australian government to review funding allocations to support road maintenance works.
Mr Walker believes local input and know-how is needed if roads are to be fixed quickly.
"I'm an engineer, I've worked for councils for 40 years and I reckon a competent contractor could have fixed that in two days," Mr Walker said.
"To get things done you need to have the local input, so councils should get the money to maintain problems on the state roads, not the highways, but the main roads connected to local roads.
"It used to be that Vic Roads would give councils a budget for them to fix it and it would be done - that doesn't happen anymore.
"Vic Roads have said they'll fix it by May 24, but at this stage I'm starting to build the second birthday cake for it."
The Department of Transport and Planning was reported as saying in October that crews were preparing to fix the section of road.
On Thursday, December 21, a spokesman said: "Our crews will deliver repairs on Myrtleford-Yackandandah Road between Myrtleford and Barwidgee as part of major culvert repair program which will begin in early 2024.
"These works are part of our $770 million statewide road maintenance program to repair roads right across Victoria and complete flood recovery and repair works to key transport infrastructure.
"Myrtleford-Yackandandah Road remains reduced to one lane at the impacted area while we will prepare to repair the damaged culvert.
"Traffic lights are in place and the speed limit is reduced to 40kmh in the area."
The Victorian government said it had kicked off a "road maintenance blitz" in the months leading to June 2024.
"With conditions drying up, crews will be carrying out on-road repairs, inspecting and maintaining bridges, traffic lights and signage," a spokesman said.
"Most of this work will be delivered in regional Victoria, where flooding and extreme rainfall has caused the most widespread damage.
"As part of the first phase of a 10-year, $6.6 billion maintenance strategy ... priority will be patching and repairing damage, before future-proofing our roads to make sure they last."
The House of Representatives inquiry into the "implications of severe weather events on the national regional, rural, and remote road network" report came to some alarming conclusions.
"The Australian Local Government Association estimates that the cost of repairing and replacing flood impacted roads is at least $3.8 billion in NSW, Queensland and Victoria alone," the report said.
"The majority of roads and bridges have been built to superseded engineering design and construction.
"The inquiry evidence clearly demonstrated that the key issues impacting the resilience of our road networks are maintenance under-investment and backlogs.
"Maintenance works across state and territory and local government areas have fallen behind, rendering road infrastructure increasingly susceptible to climate-related degradation."
The report's findings prompted Indi MP Helen Haines to call for the federal government to review road funding for regions.
"Rural and regional people deserve to drive on safe, well-maintained roads and we need adequate funding so that local roads can be built to withstand future weather events," Dr Haines said.
"The final recommendations reflect what the committee heard time and again from local councils: Current funding arrangements only cover the damage caused by natural disasters; they don't allow communities to build back better."
Recommendations from the inquiry report were consultation with local governments to consider road infrastructure priorities, reviews of Financial Assistance Grants for roads funding, and funding for road maintenance works under the Infrastructure Investment Program.
