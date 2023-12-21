TRIPLE THREAT: Netball, soccer and basketball all in a year's work for Jade

When Jade McCowan commits to something, she likes to give it 110 per cent.
But as she discovered this year, when you devote yourself to multiple teams, things can sometimes become complicated.
The 27-year-old represented Thurgoona in the Tallangatta and District Netball Association and Melrose in the Albury-Wodonga Football Association before rounding out the year with a season in the Country Basketball League with Albury.
While it was mostly smooth sailing juggling the sports, McCowan's worlds collided in September when she found herself in both TDNA and AWFA finals on the same day.
"I played in the A-grade semi-final, but our soccer final was the same afternoon, so I literally snuck off at the third quarter and drove from Sandy Creek back to Lavi Sports Ground," she said.
"Luckily, the thirds game before us went into overtime, so I got there right on kick-off.
"I took some time off soccer previously, and the last time I played finals they were always on Sundays.
"I was starting to think, how am I going to do this?
"To be honest, I got a bit emotional at training during that week. I had obviously committed to both sides, but I didn't expect them to clash like that.
"The semi-final for netball was important because we wanted to get all three grades into the grand final, which would have been great for Thurgoona. but at the same time, Melrose is my home club that I grew up playing at and I really wanted to do that with them as well.
"I was really torn and it was quite an emotional week in terms of how I was going to do it."
"I'd grown up playing with a lot of the girls," she said.
"We'd made it to the under-17s cup final and league champs, so it was nice to do it again with that core group of girls."
It was a different ending on the netball court though, with the Bulldogs defeating the Hoppers in the B-grade decider, marking McCowan's first netball flag.
"We just pulled it together and got it done on the day," she said.
Her jam-packed year of sport was recently taken up another notch as she helped the Cougars claim back-to-back CBL championships alongside her sisters, Aleira and Kijana.
"I've waited close to 16 years to play with them, so to win that final as well was amazing," she said.
"There were some bumps in the road, I had an injury this season and Kijana didn't play enough games to qualify, but was still heavily involved and sat on the bench cheering.
"It was really special to be able to play with them for Albury, which was our junior rep club, and my step mum Caroline was on the sideline as our team manager too."
Also studying podiatry, the former Bandit decided to take a step back from the NBL1 competition this year.
"I had made that decision at the end of last year when we won the championship," she said.
"Travel for basketball can mean going anywhere from Sydney, to Newcastle, or Canberra, so I was happy to take a step back to concentrate on uni."
"It was really special," she said.
"Myself and a lot of the girls in the team have been around the club for a long time. It was amazing and it's not something that comes along very often."
With 12 months of study left to go, McCowan's 2024 could look very different.
"I'll have placements next year, so I'm not sure what I'll do at this stage," she said.
"Studying and trying to play as many sports as I do had its challenges at times, but I made do.
"I think you learn to be really good with your time management."
