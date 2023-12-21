The Border Mail
Towong councillors move on petition to halt Corryong street works

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
December 22 2023 - 7:00am
A petition calling for a pause to work on Hanson Street in Corryong has led Towong Council to call a special meeting to discuss community concerns. Picture by Corryong Courier
A petition flagging concerns about works in progress on Corryong's main street has prompted Towong councillors to call a special meeting early in the new year.

