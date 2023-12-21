Towong councillors move on petition to halt Corryong street works

A petition flagging concerns about works in progress on Corryong's main street has prompted Towong councillors to call a special meeting early in the new year.
Councillors resolved at the December 20 council meeting to convene on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, for a special meeting after accepting the petition.
There were 161 signatories to the petition that called on Towong Council to halt stage one of the Hanson Street project so changes to the design could be discussed, namely plans to widen the footpath.
The petition stated: "We the undersigned are concerned about Towong Shire's proposed widening of the footpath in Hanson Street CBD. This will restrict the space available to access parked vehicles and to manoeuvre vehicles into and out of parking spaces. We regard this situation as unsafe. The footpaths are already inadequate and the gutters should be retained at the original 3.9-metre distance from the shopfronts."
Councillor Aaron Scales moved a two-part motion that councillors consider the matter at a special council meeting on January 10, 2024, and, that a report be provided to that meeting addressing the concerns raised in the petition.
"This petition has come at a late stage in the program delivering the Corryong CBD streetscape," he said.
"That's raised some concerns with councillors that we would like to see addressed potentially before the contract re-begins after the Christmas break.
"We do understand it's going to put a bit of pressure on our staff considering the Christmas break as well, but I think it's very important that we do take on the contents of the petition and consider what's been raised."
The motion was seconded by Cr Peter Dikschei and carried unanimously.
"There is a significant number of signatories to the petition and I feel that it deserves quite some consideration," Cr Dikschei said.
The petition was made available at the Corryong Post Office, Agmate Rural Services, IGA supermarket, Corryong Bowls Club and the town's newsagency.
The project, budgeted at $2.9 million, started in August on Hanson Street, between Jardine and Donaldson streets.
It aims to deliver improved car parking, widened footpaths with active and casual spaces, new footpaths, landscaping, street lighting, signage, outdoor seating and a pedestrian crossing leading to the Man from Snowy River Arcade.
Work stopped on December 15 and is set to resume by mid-January.
