The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga man Justin Percy sought by police on arrest warrant

December 21 2023 - 10:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin Percy outside Wodonga court in September.
Justin Percy outside Wodonga court in September.

Police are seeking help to locate a wanted Wodonga man with a lengthy criminal history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.