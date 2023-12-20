Wodonga man Justin Percy sought by police on arrest warrant

Police are seeking help to locate a wanted Wodonga man with a lengthy criminal history.
Justin Percy, 36, has a warrant out for his arrest.
Wodonga investigators on Thursday, December 21, released an image of Percy in a bid to locate him.
He has distinctive tattoos on his neck and chin and has previously been in court for family violence and deception offences.
"A warrant has been issued for the 36-year-old," police said on Thursday.
"He has very distinctive tattoos on his neck and chin area.
"He is known to frequent the Albury-Wodonga area.
"His image has been released in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts."
Anyone with information can call police on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
