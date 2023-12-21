Council buys up land that was once home to pokies hub

Years of planning is set to unfold before any development occurs on former Lavington Sports Club land bought by Albury Council.
The city on Thursday, December 21, announced it had purchased the site for an undisclosed sum from Scott and Karen Walters who bought the property in 2017.
Since that time the club building has been demolished, while car parking on site has been made available for use under licence for events at the neighbouring council-owned sports ground.
The club had been operated by the Panther Group from 2001 to 2014 and the property, with an asking price of $1.5 million, was on the market for some time before 2017.
Council chief executive Frank Zaknich said the razing of the club made a purchase appealing now.
"The site was essentially clean and unencumbered ... so the timing of the purchase ... was perfect from that aspect," Mr Zaknich said.
He said there had been a two-year process behind the deal, with final negotiations unfolding over the past six months.
Mr Zaknich said the vendors had requested the price not be made public, but added ratepayers would ultimately be informed of the outlay through a quarterly budget review in the new year.
Mayor Kylie King said it was "fantastic" to have secured the four hectares, which also includes a neighbouring block on Hanna Street.
"Council does own, obviously, the Lavington bowling club, as well as the Lavington Sports Ground, so it offers amazing potential for what might be possible on this site," Cr King said.
She added retaining car parking as well as residential and commercial uses would all be on the agenda with the council to undertake a master planning process.
The land is part of the suburb of Hamilton Valley, which lacks shops, making a supermarket a potential use.
However, Mr Zaknich indicated the planning process would take some time.
"Master planning will include some funds in the coming four-year delivery program to start master planning for this site and that'll include all the work we would normally do through community consultation, input from adjoining land owners," he said.
"As you know there are residential holdings here, there's the Lavington bowling club, there is a significant residential development through this area.
"The land is zoned residential.
"It would be within that four-year time frame that we would complete that master planning."
That process would look at any possible rezoning required and also require the involvement of the NSW government, given the council now owned the land.
Former Lavington Panthers president Brian Chalmers, who described the barren site as a "bit of an eyesore", had an idea for the site which would complement the sports ground.
"From a commercial point of view I would suggest a motel," Mr Chalmers said.
"If you had a motel it would be quite beneficial with the number of events, like kids' carnivals and footy, being held there it would be a reasonable business prospect."
The demolition of the sports club, which was estimated to cost $330,000, unfolded from June 2022 with Wodonga-based Simco Earthmoving contracted for the job.
