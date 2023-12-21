The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Vandal smashes Wodonga boy's Christmas display as he battles brain tumour

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated December 21 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Simpson, 9, helps paint one of the seven Pokemon Christmas displays that had been outside his Wodonga home. Picture supplied
Ethan Simpson, 9, helps paint one of the seven Pokemon Christmas displays that had been outside his Wodonga home. Picture supplied

A young boy with a brain tumour has been left broken-hearted after a Christmas display at his family home was smashed by a vandal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.