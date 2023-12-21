Vandal smashes Wodonga boy's Christmas display as he battles brain tumour

A young boy with a brain tumour has been left broken-hearted after a Christmas display at his family home was smashed by a vandal.
The Mayfair Drive property in Wodonga, opposite the OTR petrol station on Moorefield Park Drive, was targeted about 2.45am on Wednesday, December 20.
A teenager could be seen pulling the large display boards of Pokemon characters down, damaging several.
Ethan Simpson's mother says while the boards can be fixed, his broken heart can not.
The nine-year-old had worked on the displays with his family and was in Melbourne for medical treatment when the damage occurred.
The nine-year-old found out he had a brain tumour 12 months ago, and his mother Tiffany Motton said he makes regular trips to Melbourne for updates.
"He loves Pokemon, we're just trying to make every Christmas count with him," she said.
"It's pretty devastating that something that he loves and that we've worked hard on as a family has been destroyed.
"I was fairly frustrated, but I was more upset about how my little one reacted.
"Unfortunately I was next to him when I got the call about the damage.
"He's such a gentle boy and he doesn't understand why people would do something like that."
Ms Motton has been unable to report the matter to police, but plans to do so when she returns to Wodonga.
The family will be between Wodonga and Melbourne during the festive season for Ethan to receive medical checks.
"He's got a very rare and aggressive tumour," his mother said.
"A lot of it is very unknown.
"We live by every three-month check up as to what's happened."
The damaged Christmas displays, which each took weeks to create, were taken back into the home after they were smashed.
Ethan had helped paint the seven images, which had been popular with other children while on display.
"They will be reusable, a few of them have to have the bottom cut off to restabilise them," Ms Motton said.
"That sort of stuff can be fixed, but it's the broken heart of a little boy that's a little bit harder to repair.
"It's been a tough year and this was something that made him really happy.
"I'd just ask the person responsible if he'd like to apologise to Ethan and explain why he thought it was OK to do that."
Ms Motton has obtained security camera footage from the petrol station showing the teenager believed to be responsible.
