OUR SAY: Being big is not always best in health realm

ON Monday, Albury Wodonga Health's chair Jonathan Green and chief executive Bill Appleby sat down with The Border Mail and spoke to our journalist for 45 minutes.
It was part of a media offensive which saw them also talk to ABC Goulburn Murray radio and Seven's Border television news, largely on the service's new strategic plan.
Then on Wednesday, Melbourne's The Age newspaper reported the Victorian government was secretly canvassing plans to forcibly merge health services.
But instead of addressing the matter, AWH referred us to the Victorian Health Department.
The department was far from definitive about what may occur in its response, stating a governance review was underway before adding there were "no predetermined plans for mergers".
However, on Thursday Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said any shake-up would not affect AWH.
It underwrites the management of AWH.
That means AWH is in a different position to other Victorian regional health services under threat of amalgamation.
Merging health services in Victoria has been linked to the fact it has 76 compared to 15 health districts in NSW, as though having more organisations is self-evidently a negative.
This ignores the fact that regional health services in NSW cover huge areas and that does not always bode well for those on their periphery.
The danger in Victoria is that bodies such as Alpine Health or Tallangatta Health fall under distant administration and jobs go.
The base for hospital control in the North East may end up being Shepparton, a city in the Hume health administrative region but a long way from much of that area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.