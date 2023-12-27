Take a look back at 10 of the region's most memorable 2023 sporting moments

We've been spoilt for choice when it comes to sporting moments on the border. From visits from some of the nation's greatest sports stars, to heartwarming local highlights, we've seen it all this year. While the Ovens and Murray, Tallangatta and District and Hume Leagues have provided many standout moments, here are The Border Mail's Top 10 sports stories away from the region's footy fields and netball courts.
1: DAN'S THE MAN
It was the news that stunned cricket Albury-Wodonga as Corowa landed one of the biggest signings in the association's history in T20 global star Dan Christian. Ben Mitchell could be thanked for luring the talented all-rounder on board, with Christian vowing to make five appearances for Corowa this season."It's ridiculous that Dan has committed and it was a bit of a Hail Mary that has come to fruition," Corowa president Paul Lavis said at the time. "Ben Mitchell is mates with him and it has all snowballed from there. We were originally hoping Dan might play one match in a marquee signing and do a sportsman's night afterwards. But Dan has committed to playing five matches and then assess if he can play finals after his Big Bash commitments are finished."
2: BANDIT'S BACK
Basketball signings don't come much bigger than this. Bandits fans collectively rejoiced when it was announced in October that Lauren Jackson would be rejoining the club for the 2024 NBL1 East season. After announcing her return to basketball in 2022, Jackson helped lead the Bandits to its maiden women's club championship after claiming the inaugural NBL1 East title. Could we see the Bandits do it again next year? "It's phenomenal for the area and it's phenomenal for basketball, not just here, but Australia and worldwide to have someone of Lauren's stature going around again," Bandits' coach Sam McDonald said. It was also recently announced the 42-year-old could have a shot at a fifth Olympics after she was named in the Opals 20-player squad ahead of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying tournament. The news broke the same day Christian signed with Corowa, in what was a huge day of sport in the region.
3: BIG BASH
It was dubbed 'regional Australia's equivalent of sport lotto' when it was announced Albury-Wodonga had retained a Big Bash game for 2023. News broke back in July that Melbourne Stars would host Sydney Thunder at Lavington Sports Ground on December 23, following the highly successful showcase of Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricane last New Year's Eve. Excitement was high at the prospect of hosting some of Australia's representatives, including star batsman Glenn Maxwell. "It's wonderful to have the Border Bash back and to be playing for BBL points on this occasion is going to be a landmark event for people of Albury-Wodonga," Melbourne Stars' general manager Blair Crouch said following the announcement.
4: LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN
It's not often you spot some of Australia's greatest rugby league players on the border. But that was the case in October when the national rugby league team, the Kangaroos, arrived to train and stay in Albury ahead of the Pacific Championships. Holding an open training session at Lavington Sports Ground, the likes of captain James Tedesco and Melbourne Storm superstar Cam Munster drew a massive crowd. Kangaroos' coach and 'Immortal' Mal Meninga was also in town. When quizzed who he thought should be the next immortal, he offered, "people like Ronny Coote, who everyone believes should be an Immortal, maybe it's his time." The league stars also enjoyed some golf, fishing and archery during their stay.
5: AFLW SUCCESS
It was certainly a year to remember for some of our AFLW exports. Former Bushranger Zarlie Goldsworthy experienced a breakout season to become Greater Western Sydney's youngest Gabrielle Trainor Medal recipient, while also being crowned the league's Rising Star at the W Awards. To top it all off, the former Panther was also selected in the 2023 All Australian Squad for her efforts. "I was definitely not expecting that, so to be recognised is amazing," she said. But the good news didn't stop there, with former Corowa-Rutherglen netballers Cathy and Ruby Svarc reaching the pinnacle of success after helping Brisbane become the 2023 AFLW premiers after defeating North Melbourne in the decider. After experiencing grand final heartbreak the year prior, the sisters were finally able to share the triumph together.
6: GOLDEN DUCK
Signing Dan Christian was just the start of the story, and no one saw what was about to come next. After attracting a crowd of close to 500 at Ball Park for his Provincial Cricket debut, Christian was sent packing for a golden duck. It was a moment St Patrick's bowler Will Keighran will never forget as he rose to CAW stardom, just five days after the birth of his daughter. "That's one of my biggest wickets ever, I don't know if I'll top that," Keighran said of the achievement. But the Australian cricket star remained humble in defeat. "It doesn't matter where you play in the world or what level it is, you can always get a good ball," Christian said. "That's one of the beauties of the game and he bowled really well, that guy. They all bowled well, actually, it was a pretty impressive performance."
7: BELLA'S GIFT
Wangaratta's Bella Pasquali ran the race of her life earlier this year to take out the 2023 Stawell Gift. At just 16-years-old, the talented sprinter claimed the 120 metre race in 13.55 seconds off a mark of 7.25. In a twist of fate, Pasquali edged out fellow sprinter Grace O'Dwyer, who had overcome Pasquali's mum, Anna, during the 2015 event. It was a special occasion for the whole Pasquali family. "This means so much to me because my parents have raced at it for ages and I've been to nearly every carnival since I've been born," Pasquali said after the race back in April. "I've grown up with the Stawell Gift every Easter. I've never been anywhere else at Easter besides here, so it means a lot." Will we see Bella defend her title in 2024?
8: THIS ONE'S FOR YOU, DAD
Moments don't come much more heartwarming or inspiring than when Ruby Leslie celebrated Albury United's cup final win with her dad, Jon, at Lavington Sports Ground in September. Having spoken just days before the AWFA cup final about her father's battle with terminal cancer, the 24-year-old was able to place her medal around his neck in a symbol of love. "I did it for Dad, everyone showed up and we got the job done," she said after the game. "Having him here meant everything to me. I could see him sitting up there so every now and again, I'd look up and I'd see him. Everyone knows how special this is for me and everyone showed up and put in their hardest effort to get the job done."
9: GEOFF'S GOODBYE
Popular Corowa trainer Geoff Duryea announced his retirement in June after spending his whole career in the racing industry. Duryea was initially a jockey whose name features on the honour roll of most of the SDRA's major races. He also partnered Red Hope in the 1973 Melbourne Cup and won the Wagga Cup on the stayer in the same year. After 16 years in the saddle, Duryea retired on Christmas Eve in 1983 and commenced his training career shortly afterwards. As a trainer, Duryea put the polish on several talented gallopers including Front Page, Regal Hawk, Stacey Lee, Challenge Accepted, Sports Drama, Waitaha Prophecy, Marchello, Gorki, Greipel plus others.
10: DAN COPS BAN
Wangaratta striker Dan Kelly copped one of the lengthiest suspensions in AWFA history for his brain fade against Albury United in the semi-final which his side lost 9-1. He initially received a straight red card for striking United's Ryan Luty towards the end of the first half at South Wangaratta Reserve, an act which earned Kelly a five-week suspension. The 29-year-old also received a further 14 weeks in his involvement in a melee at half-time for bringing the game into disrepute. The combined 19-week suspension rules out Kelly for the entire 2024 season.
