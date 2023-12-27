Take a look back at 10 of the region's most memorable 2023 sporting moments

Signing Dan Christian was just the start of the story, and no one saw what was about to come next. After attracting a crowd of close to 500 at Ball Park for his Provincial Cricket debut, Christian was sent packing for a golden duck. It was a moment St Patrick's bowler Will Keighran will never forget as he rose to CAW stardom, just five days after the birth of his daughter. "That's one of my biggest wickets ever, I don't know if I'll top that," Keighran said of the achievement. But the Australian cricket star remained humble in defeat. "It doesn't matter where you play in the world or what level it is, you can always get a good ball," Christian said. "That's one of the beauties of the game and he bowled really well, that guy. They all bowled well, actually, it was a pretty impressive performance."