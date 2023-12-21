The BBL had 61 games last season, it's interesting to see where 'Lavi' sat for runs

Saturday's Big Bash is on target to again break the pivotal five-figure mark.
Lavington Sportsground's inaugural BBL game last New Year's Eve between Sydney Thunder-Hobart Hurricanes attracted a bumper crowd of 10,171.
The Thunder will be the away team this time to Melbourne Stars.
"We've already got pre-sale tickets well ahead of what they were last year ... so I think we're on track to have at least that sort of a crowd," Albury mayor Kylie King said.
A crowd of 10,000-plus at any regional venue is always regarded as an outstanding success.
Last year's Lavington Sportsground wicket also attracted tremendous praise from all parties, with the 394 runs ranking fifth highest in the 61-game competition.
Adelaide's home game against Hobart on January 5 produced the greatest output (459 runs).
The Thunder heads into the Border match in strong batting form, having posted 7-200 against Adelaide Strikers on Tuesday night.
Recruit Cameron Bancroft, who's been tipped to replace David Warner in the Test team when he retires from the traditional format after Sydney, was superb with 74 from 54 deliveries, while Alex Ross hammered 46 from 26.
The Strikers passed the imposing target only four wickets down, albeit with only two balls left, as openers Matt Short and D'Arcy Short combined for an electric 139-run opening stand.
Players praised the wicket and will be hoping Lavington produces another top quality deck like last year.
"Cricket Albury-Wodonga and AlburyCity council do a great job and Lavington Sportsground is not only a beautiful venue to play at, but it's also a great place to watch cricket," Head of Thunder Andrew Gilchrist said.
"We saw a massive crowd last year and tickets seem to be going well again this year."
The match starts at 3.30pm and tickets are available at: BBL - Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder tickets | Lavington Sports Ground | Ticketek Australia
