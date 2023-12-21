The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man convicted of Benalla sex assault, unlawful assault charges

Updated December 21 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Frank Edward Sollitt was placed on a corrections order for offences including sexual touching without consent. Picture supplied
Frank Edward Sollitt was placed on a corrections order for offences including sexual touching without consent. Picture supplied

A North East man has been ordered to receive treatment following a sexual assault and unlawful assault.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.