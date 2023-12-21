Man convicted of Benalla sex assault, unlawful assault charges

A North East man has been ordered to receive treatment following a sexual assault and unlawful assault.
Frank Edward Sollitt, 68, was charged with offences in Benalla in 2020 and 2021.
He contested some of the allegations during a court hearing.
Charges of intentional sexual touching, assault and trespassing were proven.
The intentional sexual touching involved Sollitt putting his arm around a woman in October 2020 and kissing her without her consent.
Due to the nature of the allegations, the case was largely heard in closed court.
Sollitt had been living in a unit on Crammond Street at the time of the offending.
Magistrate Alexandra Burt on Thursday, December 21, convicted Sollitt and ordered he complete an 18-month corrections order, with conditions that he be supervised and undertake programs to reduce his risk of reoffending.
He wasn't placed on the sex offender registry.
The court heard Sollitt was of limited intelligence and had limited income.
The 68-year-old was warned by Ms Burt that he would be taken back to court and resentenced if he didn't complete the corrections order or if he committed further offences.
Sollitt told the court he had received death threats.
Ms Burt told him that was a matter he had to take up with police.
Sollitt must report to corrections staff in Wodonga.
