'They're energetic and resilient': North East Knights relish playing at home

The North East Knights under-15 girls have capped off the week-long Cricket Victoria Country Cup competition with a victory against Northern Rivers.
It marked their first win of the tournament, as they set a target of 137 at Kiewa on Thursday, with the visitors running out of wickets for a total of 103.
"We'd been close a couple of times, but it was good to get the win," coach Brett Wells said.
"I have an amazing bunch of girls, they're energetic and resilient.
"We had three losses in the beginning, but it never stopped them on the field."
Young gun Ruby Newton made 40 runs not out, while Rory Kearney followed with 38 runs.
Matilda Iddles took three wickets against Rivers, while captain Bella Bowles was consistent across the tournament.
In the east pool, the Knights also met Gippsland this week and will now head to Melbourne on January 7 for finals, where east and west will collide.
Wells admitted the Knights are showing plenty of promise.
"It's great to see these girls, who have come from playing not too much cricket, to playing at this level and being competitive and having fun, it's just a wonderful thing to see," he said.
From hosting the Victoria Country Cup to now a Big Bash clash later this week, Wells admitted there's plenty for the region to be proud of.
"We're pretty blessed here for sport," he said.
"For Cricket Victoria and Cricket Albury Wodonga to showcase what we have here at this level is just brilliant.
"All the grounds and clubs have been great.
"It makes for such an amazing opportunity to showcase what we have here, while also playing at home."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.