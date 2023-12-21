The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

'They're energetic and resilient': North East Knights relish playing at home

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated December 21 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North East Knights under-15s celebrate a wicket against Northern Rivers in Kiewa on Thursday during the Cricket Victoria Country Cup. Picture by Tara Trewhella
North East Knights under-15s celebrate a wicket against Northern Rivers in Kiewa on Thursday during the Cricket Victoria Country Cup. Picture by Tara Trewhella

The North East Knights under-15 girls have capped off the week-long Cricket Victoria Country Cup competition with a victory against Northern Rivers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.