Narrow debut defeat could prove to have a silver lining for Wodonga galloper

Trainer Craig Widdison is hoping for an early Christmas present when Baggage Handler contests the $50,000 Super Maiden, (1000m) at Wagga on Friday.
The $50,000 Super Maiden is another recently introduced Racing NSW initiative where one Country TAB meeting each week stages a maiden race with the boosted prizemoney.
"It would be a nice little cash filler for the Christmas stocking if he could win, that's for sure," Widdison said.
"It's another great initiative by Racing NSW and it would be a nice little consolation for my horse after he just got beat on debut."
Baggage Handler hasn't raced since mid-November when he was pipped in the last-stride after attempting an all-the-way win at Benalla with Nick Souquet aboard over 1100m.
It was the gelding's first career start who has since had a six week freshen-up with Souquet once again on board at Wagga.
"It was a promising debut but he wobbled around the turn and raced a bit green which he hadn't done before in his trials," Widdison said.
"But that's what can happen when you cop a bit of race pressure for the first time.
"I thought the horse still went really well but just didn't quite get the result we were after."
Widdison is hoping the narrow defeat could prove to have a silver lining with first prize $22,000 in the Super Maiden compared to $14,000 in a normal maiden race.
"Once he got beat at Benalla I gave him two weeks in the paddock and I knew that one of these Super Maiden's was coming up on the racing calendar," he said.
"So once he got beat there, it was the logical target after a little bit of a freshen-up.
"He has got the benefit of winning a trial at Wagga at the start of this preparation and he went well the NSW way of going.
"So I don't think that will pose a problem and he has had a few track gallops that way as well here at home.
"I think the horse will benefit from that first run at Benalla and has taken good improvement for the experience."
Baggage Handler is quoted as the early $3.80-favourite in pre-post markets and has drawn awkwardly in barrier nine in the big field comprising 14 runners.
"I rate him as a nice horse but he has drawn a bit sticky in gate nine and it would have been nice to get a softer draw," Widdison said.
"There looks to be a fair bit of pressure in the race but with the prizemoney on offer you have to have a crack.
"The horse has got natural speed, so we are not going to try and change his racing pattern too much at this stage and I expect Nick will be positive out of the gate and see what unfolds.
"I won't be giving Nick any instructions and he knows the horse already.
"He is a bold going type of going horse, so what will be will be."
The Widdison stable will have a two-pronged attack on the meeting with last-start Albury winner Doogan's Design set to tackle the $27,000 Class Two Handicap, (1200m).
Doogan's Design caused a boilover when winning at Albury after leading all-the-way and upsetting the $1.50-favourite Jordy Girl who was the hard-luck story of the race.
"It looks like a competitive little race with nine runners," Widdison said.
"There are a couple of runners coming out of a Highway Handicap that weren't beaten far and I see my horse is a 10/1 chance.
"At the end of the day she has had two wins and a second from five starts.
"So she is building a consistent little record and they will know she is in the race on Friday... that's for sure."
