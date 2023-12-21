The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Narrow debut defeat could prove to have a silver lining for Wodonga galloper

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated December 21 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Craig Widdison-trained Baggage Handler (inside) was beaten by the narrowest of margin when making his race debut at Benalla last month. Picture by Racing Photos
The Craig Widdison-trained Baggage Handler (inside) was beaten by the narrowest of margin when making his race debut at Benalla last month. Picture by Racing Photos

Trainer Craig Widdison is hoping for an early Christmas present when Baggage Handler contests the $50,000 Super Maiden, (1000m) at Wagga on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help