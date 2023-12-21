Thomas says Albury Wodonga Health won't be split up under new plan

The Victorian Health Minister says Albury Wodonga Health will not be split up as part of a potential major overhaul of the state's health system.
Mary-Anne Thomas was asked on Thursday, December 21, whether there would be a de-merger of Albury and Wodonga hospitals.
"No," Ms Thomas said.
"Our government, along with NSW, continues to invest in Albury Wodonga Health.
"There are no plans whatsoever to do anything other than maintain Albury Wodonga Health working together across the Border.
"Albury Wodonga Health is a fine health service and one that our government is proud to have committed to, along with NSW.
"We've responded to the needs that have been identified by the community and clinicians."
Ms Thomas said she would visit Albury next year to see the progress of the redevelopment of Albury hospital.
"I look forward to visiting that region next year to open a brand new emergency department and short stay unit at the current site," she said.
Albury MP Justin Clancy applauded the confirmation that AWH would not be split.
"I understand that Victoria Health has been looking at restructuring its management for a couple of years now," Mr Clancy said.
"I welcome clarification today from Minister Thomas that there are no plans to split Albury Wodonga Health, recognising the unique nature of our cross-border health service.
"As Victoria Health examines the governance structure of the public health system, fundamentally critical is the provision of equitable, quality health care for our community.
"Through all this public discourse my thoughts lie with the wonderful team at Albury Wodonga Health who day in and day out provide care for those in need. In thanking them, they can know of our community's support for them and for Albury Wodonga Health."
