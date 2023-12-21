The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Electricity supplier sparks up over saleyards criticism

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
December 22 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Corowa saleyards are well known for their sheep sales which will take place under cover as part of a revamp which has been under construction over the past year.
The Corowa saleyards are well known for their sheep sales which will take place under cover as part of a revamp which has been under construction over the past year.

An electricity provider has contested the suggestion that it gave a delayed response that has contributed to a cost blowout in the redevelopment of the Corowa saleyards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.