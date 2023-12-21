Electricity supplier sparks up over saleyards criticism

An electricity provider has contested the suggestion that it gave a delayed response that has contributed to a cost blowout in the redevelopment of the Corowa saleyards.
Essential Energy was responding to concerns aired at Federation Council's meeting on Tuesday, December 19, where it was decided an extra $151,919 in ratepayers' money would be tipped for the project.
The meeting agenda stated "belated advice" from the utility in relation to the upgrade of a transformer had resulted in an extra $100,000 being needed.
An Essential Energy spokeswoman painted a different picture, pointing the finger back at council
"The initial application Essential Energy received for Corowa saleyards redevelopment project included incorrect information," she said.
"All responses from Essential Energy in relation to the application were delivered within our service level agreement timelines.
"Changes to the outcome of the requirements for the upgrade to the site were the result of the incorrect information provided on the initial application."
The council did not respond specifically to that claim, with a spokeswoman noting it had been a complex process.
"Council will continue to liaise directly with Essential Energy to progress works in respect to power supply/works at the Corowa saleyards," she said.
The revamped saleyards are due to open in 2024.
