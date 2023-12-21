Attacks a shocking example of domestic violence, says Wodonga magistrate

A repeat domestic violence offender with multiple victims has been jailed for at least a year following extreme assaults against his former partner.
The Wodonga court heard Timothy Andrew Gunn, 33, had little to no regard for the victim and had badly beaten her multiple times.
Gunn, who once placed half of Tasmania into lockdown during the pandemic, committed offences against a different victim in that state and another victim in NSW.
He hit her in the face with an open hand on October 17 last year while the woman's daughter was at the house.
She fell to the ground and Gunn hit her in her head.
He was on ice at the time and left before police arrived.
The woman declined hospital treatment and asked officers not to take any action.
Gunn again attacked her on November 1 last year, by hitting her multiple times in her head, arms, back and abdomen.
She felt pain and suffered a large lump to her head and bruising.
She was taken to hospital and disclosed months of abuse by Gunn and that she was increasingly scared for her life.
Gunn pushed her over on April 11 this year and punched her in her face for an unknown reason on May 19.
She suffered two black eyes.
The victim was later bitten on her nose and thrown across the room, with her head smashing a window.
Gunn smashed her television on May 31 and hit her with an aluminium bat the next morning after sticking it in her face.
He then punched her in her nose.
The victim eventually made a statement to police on July 28 following Gunn's arrest.
He was on bail but failed to attend court in August, and was rearrested at the victim's home on September 7.
He was found hiding behind a couch.
The court on Thursday, December 21, heard Gunn still owed prison time in Tasmania, and possibly in NSW.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said it was "undoubtedly very, very serious offending".
He told the court his client had no priors until three years ago, and started committing crimes in mid-2020 as he spiralled into drug use.
Mr Patel said he had lived a constructive and productive life until aged 30.
"He knows that he needs to work on his drug addiction," he said.
"He knows that he needs to work on his mental health."
Magistrate Peter Dunn said Gunn had been offered various treatment programs by courts.
"All right-thinking people in the community condemn family violence in all its shapes and forms," he said.
"His behaviour in my view is particularly egregious.
"This is a shocking example of domestic violence."
Mr Dunn imposed a maximum jail term of 26 months with a 12-month minimum.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.