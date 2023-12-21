The Border Mailsport
Mare out to prove her Country Championships credentials

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
December 21 2023 - 5:17pm
Trainer Martin Stein with his last-start Albury winner Intense Effort. Picture by Mark Jesser
Trainer Martin Stein with his last-start Albury winner Intense Effort. Picture by Mark Jesser

The Martin Stein-trained Intense Effort will have to overcome a rise in weights and a tricky barrier draw as she attempts to notch back-to-back wins at Wagga on Friday.

