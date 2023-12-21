Mare out to prove her Country Championships credentials

The Martin Stein-trained Intense Effort will have to overcome a rise in weights and a tricky barrier draw as she attempts to notch back-to-back wins at Wagga on Friday.
The five-year-old mare was a last-start Albury winner and is set to tackle the $30,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1400m) with Ellen Hennessy retaining the mount.
However Stein conceded a rise of 2kg to 59.5kg and the step-up to 1400m where Intense Effort is untried plus barrier 13 would all pose challenges for his mare.
"It was a tough win last-start because she pressured the $1.70-favourite and was able to find a chink in its armour and did the job," Stein said.
"She seemed to be running away from them at the end which was a positive sign in regards to her running a strong 1400m.
"We haven't drawn well but I'm not overly concerned about the draw because Wagga is a big track and we will see how it all plays out.
"We sat outside the leader last-start, so we will see where she can settle after the jump.
"She is a versatile mare that can come from behind or race on the pace like she proved last-start.
She is against the same grade but she has gone up 2kg for winning and she is not an overly big mare.
"So it's going to be a challenge but if we can do it.... Happy days."
Intense Effort is quoted as a $10-chance in pre-post markets with Magmetric also one of her rivals and the pre-post favourite at $4.60.
Stein is hoping Intense Effort can form part of his assault on the Newhaven Park SDRA Country Championships at Albury in February.
The Albury trainer is hoping to have a two-pronged attack on the lucrative feature with stablemate and last-start Albury winner Indian Soldier also a contender.
"We've raised the bar and the race at Wagga on Friday will provide a gauge as to how far we can go with her," Stein said.
"She has won three races from a dozen starts, so she obviously has some ability.
"She has trained on well since her last run and now it's just up to her to perform again.
"We will need some luck from the barrier but Ellen knows the horse which always helps."
