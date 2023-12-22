The Border Mailsport
Jess Koopman was rarely emotional, but that's changed, due to the 'love'

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
December 23 2023 - 5:00am
Jess Koopman's right eye shows the effects of the incident but, apart from that, you couldn't tell what he's been through. Picture by James Wiltshire
Jess Koopman just a few days before the grand final.
Injured Yarrawonga footballer Jess Koopman admits he's lucky to be alive after suffering 18 facial fractures and serious burns after a firework exploded during premiership celebrations. He spent six days in an induced coma at The Alfred hospital in Melbourne, following the incident on September 26. The 27-year-old has spoken publicly with The Border Mail's Andrew Moir.

