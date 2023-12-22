Jess Koopman was rarely emotional, but that's changed, due to the 'love'

Injured Yarrawonga footballer Jess Koopman admits he's lucky to be alive after suffering 18 facial fractures and serious burns after a firework exploded during premiership celebrations. He spent six days in an induced coma at The Alfred hospital in Melbourne, following the incident on September 26. The 27-year-old has spoken publicly with The Border Mail's Andrew Moir.
Jess Koopman reckons he's never cried as much.
It's nothing to do with the injuries he's suffered, it's been the outpouring of love and support.
"I'm not normally emotional, but I've been very emotional," he reflected at home in Yarrawonga this week.
"I think the most emotional I was was when I woke up and had all my family around me.
"I wasn't quite aware of exactly what happened, but I knew it was bad.
"I saw (Yarrawonga Football Netball club club president) Ross (Mulquiney) at the start of the fundraiser, I was emotional just with the amount of people who were willing to help me."
Koopman and Mulquiney burst into tears and anyone who's heard the story has been praying for his recovery.
"All I can remember is it hitting me in the face and then the last thing I remember is talking to the ambos and then coming out of the coma after that," he offered of the life-changing moment.
"A lot of people say I'm unlucky (to have been seriously injured during the celebrations), I just think I'm lucky (to be alive) with how things could have panned out.
"I was told if it had gone in my mouth and burnt all the inside, then I probably would have (died), but it hit me on the cheek. If it had hit me in the eye, I probably would have lost an eye."
Koopman basically didn't eat for a fortnight and lost just over 10 kilograms.
One of the numerous fractures was a broken jaw.
"I have four plates in my face and they will stay there forever," he said.
"I had burns all over, but I've recovered pretty well.
"I may need some more surgery on my cheek and have some blurred vision, hopefully a pair of glasses will help with that."
Koopman's partner Georgia Glass posted a heartfelt thank you on social media a fortnight after the incident.
"I wouldn't have got through this without you all, it has been our worst nightmare and changed our lives but we are family forever and I love you all so much! My beautiful friends and family who have checked in every day, supported me financially and just given me someone to lean on, I cannot thank you enough."
And in keeping with his positive approach, Koopman has adopted a philosophical attitude to his recovery.
"Even if I finished now (the improvement), I'd be happy, for sure," he admitted.
Three fundraisers have been set up, including one by the Yarrawonga Mulwala Cricket Club, where Koopman spent one season.
"My 50 not out probably helped that," he laughed loudly.
The Border Mail suggested it was a Glenn Maxwell-type innings.
"Dead right, I've still got the scorebook, it was probably the size of an under-12s oval, so the shorter boundaries certainly helped," he again laughed.
Koopman is extremely likeable and his popularity has been reflected in the community support.
He admits he has too many to thank, but reserves special praise for the Yarrawonga Football Netball Club and its president Ross Mulquiney, who allowed him and Georgia to stay at his apartment, employer Murray River Electrical, Yarrawonga Mulwala Cricket Club, Belle's Cafe, Trent Dove and Kelly Findlay from his home town Tocumwal, plus Ty and Janelle Russell, who also handed over their apartment near the hospital.
"I can't thank people enough, it's definitely changed my opinion on a lot of things," he reflected.
"I wish I could come up with different ways to thank people."
For those willing to donate through the Pigeons' Football Netball Club, it's Hargraves Trust Account, BSB: 063 537, ACC: 1019 7147, REF: JK and donor's surname.
Interestingly, Koopman hasn't written off playing again next year, but anything is a bonus after his near-death experience.
