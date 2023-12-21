Contracts signed to build massive $636 million Culcairn solar farm

Construction of a massive solar farm project at Culcairn is set to start in the new year following the signing of a building contract.
The 1039 hectare project, in land south of Cummings Road, has caused angst in the community since it was announced.
The $636 million solar farm was approved in 2021, and operator Neoen on Friday, December 22, announced a construction contract had been signed with Bouygues Australia.
The project will be one of the largest solar farms in NSW once completed.
The start date of the building works is unclear but is expected to be in early to mid-2024.
The 350 megawatt plant - which would produce enough energy to power 160,000 homes - is expected to be operational in 2026.
Neoen plans to contract the majority of the electricity through purchasing agreements.
"It will deliver a significant boost to the regional economy, with over 400 construction jobs expected as well as seven permanent positions once it starts operating.
"As a long-term owner and operator, Neoen is committed to sharing benefits with the local community and will implement a program totalling $10 million over the asset's lifetime."
Neoen Australia chief executive Louis de Sambucy said it was an essential project to the company as the state moves to halving carbon emissions by 2030.
The project has caused angst in the region with 170 submissions made opposing the development, with 102 submissions in support.
Concerns were raised about the visual impact of the site, including the fact it would be visible from sites on Weeamera Road, Cummings Road, and Morgan's Lookout, and over the loss of farming land.
