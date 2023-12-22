The Border Mail
Home/Community/History

Police pause to remember officer who served with courage until the end

December 22 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Border Morning Mail in December 1963 detailed the tragic events that claimed four lives, including Oaklands police officer Cyril Howe. File picture
The Border Morning Mail in December 1963 detailed the tragic events that claimed four lives, including Oaklands police officer Cyril Howe. File picture

An Oaklands officer described as "one of the bravest policemen ever" has been remembered 60 years after he was killed on duty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.