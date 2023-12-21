The Border Mailsport
This is the news everyone going to the Border's Big Bash wanted to hear

Updated December 22 2023 - 10:53am, first published 10:52am
Glenn Maxwell played for the Stars against the Thunder in a practice match at Lavington Sportsground in 2017.
Cricket's greatest entertainer Glenn Maxwell has just been confirmed to play in Saturday's Big Bash game at Lavington Sportsground.

