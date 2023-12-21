This is the news everyone going to the Border's Big Bash wanted to hear

Cricket's greatest entertainer Glenn Maxwell has just been confirmed to play in Saturday's Big Bash game at Lavington Sportsground.
The Melbourne Stars' captain hadn't played since suffering a torn forearm muscle in the club's last game on December 13.
His availability against Sydney Thunder can only increase tickets sales after a captivating ODI World Cup campaign, where he smashed a number of records, including the highest score by an Australian (201 not out against Afghanistan).
The flamboyant right-hand bat played a practice game for the Stars against the Thunder at Lavington in December, 2017.
The match starts at 3.30pm and tickets are available from: BBL - Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder tickets | Lavington Sports Ground | Ticketek Australia
