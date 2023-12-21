The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Locals on a mission to preserve the history of now extinct footy club

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated December 22 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 10:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pleasant Hills locals Rick Clancy, Fiona Beckett and Peter Sharp outside the village's community hotel with some memorabilia from the footy club. Picture by Mark Jesser
Pleasant Hills locals Rick Clancy, Fiona Beckett and Peter Sharp outside the village's community hotel with some memorabilia from the footy club. Picture by Mark Jesser

Players were forced to drink water from the nearby dam 'to quench their thirst' during one match is just one hidden snippet uncovered about the history of the Pleasant Hills Football Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.