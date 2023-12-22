The Border Mail
Trip to agricultural show an expensive journey for Border MP

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
December 22 2023 - 5:00pm
Sussan Ley holding a teddy bear at the Wentworth Show at a stand marking the town's military history. The MP spent over $5000 on a return trip to the event. Picture from Facebook
Farrer MP and Deputy Liberal Party leader Sussan Ley spent nearly $20,000 on commercial transport across three months, including $5900 on flights in her electorate, newly released data shows.

