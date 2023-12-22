The Border Mail
Forced health service mergers would be 'disastrous', say North East MPs

Ted Howes
Ted Howes
December 22 2023 - 4:30pm
Euroa MP Annabelle Cleeland says there has been speculation of statewide hospital mergers for several years. Picture supplied
Euroa MP Annabelle Cleeland says there has been speculation of statewide hospital mergers for several years. Picture supplied

Two North East MPs fear forced health service amalgamations are coming, despite Victorian government claims there are "no predetermined plans for mergers".

