Forced health service mergers would be 'disastrous', say North East MPs

Two North East MPs fear forced health service amalgamations are coming, despite Victorian government claims there are "no predetermined plans for mergers".
Euroa MP Annabelle Cleeland and Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy told The Border Mail on Friday, December 22, they believed that mergers "were on the cards".
On Thursday, the Victorian Health Department said a new Health Services Plan was being developed to "consider the best design and governance for the state's public hospital system", but brushed aside talk of mergers.
Ms Cleeland said the impact of amalgamations across her region would be devastating and referred to a merger two years ago when Stawell hospital merged with four others to create Grampians Health at Ballarat.
"There has been speculation of statewide hospital mergers for several years that has been plagued by secrecy and deflection of information," Ms Cleeland said.
"With the government's inability to manage money, or manage a project, they seem hellbent on using our regional health services as collateral for the overspend in Melbourne.
"It has been proven in other areas of the state, and I refer to Grampians, to have a disastrous impact on staff morale and access to local health services, blowing out hospital budgets even further."
Ms Cleeland said she did not trust the government's claim that there were no plans for mergers.
"The government is saying they're not looking at this at all - I think that's not true," she said. "Because they're not completing theatre builds in Seymour, for instance, they're not confirming the future of Euroa Health - another example."
Ms Cleeland said a stand-alone health service was a "critical foundation of any regional community".
"I have enormous concerns that it will be regional Victorians who pay the ultimate price with their health," she said.
"We'll have pregnant women travelling significant distances during labour, and people needing to travel hours for help if it is any more than a grazed knee.
"Far from delivering better services, hospital mergers mean longer waiting lists and increased travel to get the treatment you need and deserve.
"Whether the problem is funding, infrastructure, insufficient clinical staff and specialists or recruitment, amalgamation is not the solution."
Amalgamation would lead to local job losses and little local control over services, she said.
"The Health Minister might say it's not a political decision, but we know that amalgamations are happening across the state," she said.
Fellow Opposition member Mr McCurdy said he did not trust the claim that mergers were not part of the plan.
He said if the government went ahead with widespread mergers, good health outcomes would "inevitably be reduced".
"The Victorian health system is fundamentally broken and if the Victorian Health Minister (considers) amalgamating more regional hospitals and health services, then she is delusional," Mr McCurdy said.
"Goulburn Valley Health and Northeast Health Wangaratta need financial support to continue the excellent work they do, not finding reasons to cut funding and make our health system a conglomerate that will see health outcomes reduced.
"Stop meddling with local health and invest in regional health like Victorians deserve."
