Flicking the switch: Baranduda intersection shines bright ahead of schedule

Traffic lights at a busy Baranduda intersection, which were not meant to be switched on until 2024 have become operational ahead of schedule.
In November, Wodonga Council said it was waiting for a live electricity supply to the intersection of John Schubert Drive and Glenwood Boulevard.
Nordcon LAND said safety at the intersection, which previously was being controlled by traffic management, was "our No.1 priority".
Company marketing manager Lauren Pietila said being able to flick the switch earlier was the result of "a lot of focus from all involved".
"The power connection was processed much quicker than initially indicated," she said.
"Whilst we know not everyone is happy with the council's design for lights at the intersection, I think we can all agree that it is great to have a much safer intersection."
Ms Pietila said that as was first promised, the lights had come on before Christmas.
"We're thrilled to have it finished and so excited the intersection is now complete," she said.
"It's not an easy task to rebuild an entire intersection, and probably the busiest in Baranduda."
But a social media post indicated a shift, with residents now expressing their gratitude for having the lights on sooner rather than later.
"Safety is our No.1 priority, so for pedestrians, and especially school children, to be able to cross the road safely is such a relief," Ms Pietila said.
"Baranduda is growing at a rapid pace, and it's important that Nordcon is building infrastructure that is going to serve the community for many years to come."
