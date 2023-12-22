MP urges us all to share DV support on social media in bid to save lives

Share details about a domestic violence victim support service on your social media to save a life.
That was the stark message delivered during the Border's launch on Friday, December 22, of a national awareness campaign.
People were urged to leverage their social media platforms to amplify the reach of support services.
The launch highlighted domestic violence incidents increased during the Christmas-New Year holiday period.
Farrer MP Sussan Ley said domestic and family violence usually jumped by 25 per cent during holiday months, then at critical times such as New Year's Day "it may go up by almost 100 per cent".
"I've been horrified that more than 60 women have died from intimate partner violence this year," she said.
"I read out the names of 60 women in the Parliament, and while I was drafting that speech I had to update it twice.
"We are seeing tragic, tragic outcomes for women."
Ms Ley said she wanted people to have the confidence to "step up and ask for help".
"And I want them to feel supported by a community that understands what their life is like at this difficult time," she said.
Ms Glover said the statistics highlighted the campaign's importance.
She said domestic violence was not necessarily linked to people "doing it tough" as it was more about "power and control".
"We know of lots of quite wealthy, well-off families that do experience domestic violence," she said.
Ms Glover said people were experiencing housing-related stress and were unable to put food on their table.
"To promote this amazing campaign is such an awesome thing," she said.
Ms Eirth said the demand across FoodShare services was increasing.
"We also have a lot of people who struggle with domestic violence and other issues in their lives."
Ms Eirth said FoodShare looked forward to helping everyone through the coming weeks.
"FoodShare is an invaluable resource for the Wodonga area and we hope to grow and reach out to more and more agencies to offer compassion and support," she said.
Ms Ley, also Deputy Liberal leader and Opposition spokesperson on women said she had written to big corporations, such as the companies that own Bunnings and Woolworths, "to share this message with their team members and with their customers".
"LinkedIn has shared this message across that platform, Google has told me what they're doing," she said.
"We need to use social media for the power of good that we know it can do at a time like this.
"My call to action this Christmas season is about sharing a service to save a life.
"Please, on your social posts, remind those in your community and those looking at your feed and your platforms that 1800-RESPECT (1800 737 732) is there for you over the Christmas season.
"While you yourself might not need the service, someone around you probably does."
Domestic, family and emergency services:
