The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

MP urges us all to share DV support on social media in bid to save lives

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
December 22 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicole Eirth, Sussan Ley and Di Glover want people to get behind the DV campaign to keep spreading awareness. Picture by Sophie Else.
Nicole Eirth, Sussan Ley and Di Glover want people to get behind the DV campaign to keep spreading awareness. Picture by Sophie Else.

Share details about a domestic violence victim support service on your social media to save a life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.