THEN AND NOW: Thousands pack streets to see Santa arrive on a wooden horse

The Border Morning Mail described the scene in December 1938: "There was a very large crowd ... to see Father Christmas arrive at Mate's on his huge white toy horse ... hundreds of children and parents crowded about the steed when Santa Claus came down the ladder from his giant saddle. A clown capered about the roadway as the procession moved along behind the Albury Town Band, led by bandmaster [Jack] Jarvie." The horse was pulled along from outside Mate's timber yard in Townsend Street by "four pierrots," men in clown type costumes.