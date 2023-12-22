Man ordered to perform unpaid work after fight involving sawn-off rifle

A Wodonga man caught up in a wild dispute in which a sawn-off gun was produced has been told he should never have gotten involved.
Mann Street residents April Duncan and Laura Dobson took issue with Rhiannon Gannon after she sent her son to ask for cigarettes, causing an argument on social media.
The women headed to Gannon's Carkeek Street residence in Wodonga, where she lived with her then partner Phillip Watts.
CCTV of the February 6 incident depicted a violent dispute in which Gannon swung a brick hammer multiple times, rocks were thrown, a knife was produced, and a gazebo pole was swung as a weapon.
Nearby resident Dolton Barrett walked over with a canvas bag, reached in, and took out a sawn-off rifle.
He held the gun with one hand and pointed it at Duncan and Dobson for about five seconds, then put it away and left.
Police attended his home, next door to the fight scene, and recovered the firearm and a bullet in a ceiling cavity.
Watts faced the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday, December 19, for his role in the fight.
He had disarmed Duncan of a metal pole, which he then used to hit Dobson.
"He felt his home and family were under threat," lawyer Amanda Meagher said.
She said if her client had thrown away the pole, he wouldn't have found himself in court.
The 54-year-old father-of-three has served multiple stints in jail, but Ms Meagher said his last court appearance was in 2018.
She said her client was jailed in 2005 and overdosed in custody at least 15 times, but had stopped using drugs in 2009.
The 2005 jail term was imposed for a violent armed home invasion.
It had been alleged Watts was armed with a pistol during that incident.
Duncan, Dobson and Gannon were all placed on corrections orders for the Wodonga fight, while Barrett was jailed for the firearms offence.
"This is a terrible situation here," magistrate Peter Dunn told Watts.
"You shouldn't have involved yourself in any way, shape or form."
Mr Dunn imposed a corrections order with 120 hours of community work.
"I would strongly urge you not to breach it," he warned.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.