Driver in stolen car tried to flee Albury police, but crashed and was arrested

A man who drove around a stolen car on the Border before crashing has been trying to turn his life around, a court has heard.
Stefan Levi Brennan had been in possession of an orange Toyota Corolla on March 31 last year, after it was stolen from a property on Lower Stanley Road at Beechworth a short time earlier.
The 29-year-old took the vehicle to Yarrawonga on April 1 and went to the Lake Mulwala foreshore.
He was filmed driving the car and data from Google placed him in the area.
Brennan attended a Wodonga property at 12.30am on April 2 and stole plates, and was pursued by police in Albury about 10.45am.
He crashed the car on Kurnell Street in North Albury and was taken into custody.
Brennan was jailed for the NSW offending for eight months, which was reduced to seven months on appeal, on charges including police pursuit, dangerous driving, and disqualified driving.
He faced the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday, December 19, for the Victorian offences.
Lawyer Sophie Greiner said her client had multiple priors and had stopped using ice in June as he was sick of where his life was heading.
It wasn't alleged he stole the Toyota, just that he was driving it.
The North Albury man has casual employment as a support worker and Ms Greiner said he was making a conscious effort to turn his life around.
Magistrate Peter Dunn ordered he be of good behaviour for two years.
Brennan is still on an intensive corrections order in NSW.
