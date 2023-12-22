Historic Rutherglen hotel transformation a nod to the past and present

Standing proud on Rutherglen's Main Street, The Victoria Hotel is ushering in a new era this Christmas after a two-year transition.
Owners Kate and Matt Halpin looked at many properties across the eastern seaboard of Australia before settling on The Victoria Hotel Rutherglen, which was built in 1894.
They bought the building freehold in mid-2021, enticed by its architectural bones and historical pedigree.
"We tried to marry old with new and let the building do the work," she said.
"We've recycled every brick we've had to excavate.
"The greatest compliment we get is that the vibe feels really good; if it didn't have a soul that would have been a miss for us."
Having grown up in regional Australia - Ms Halpin from nearby Corowa and Mr Halpin from Maryborough - the couple with corporate career backgrounds wanted to honour the hotel's place in Rutherglen's history.
An elegant room at the front of the building - board room by day and private dining room by night - is a nod to the hotel's founder, Shadrack Gollings.
His portrait overlooks a generous dining table made from timber floorboards recycled from elsewhere in the building.
"It's our homage to him," Ms Halpin said.
"Gollings Square is right across the road too."
The Victoria is undergoing a three-phase restoration with the first stage delivered in December.
It comprises a Garden Room - which can be open to the elements or contained; the 1868 Room for indoor dining; and a contemporary bar and kitchen.
Six of 14 boutique suites will open early in 2024 while the rest will be operational by mid-2024. There will be a library/den for guests.
Anderson (Stokehouse St Kilda) brings more than 15 years of culinary experience in hatted and fine-dining restaurants across Australia and Canada.
He said a Spanish grill and ultimately a dual-fuel Italian pizza oven would be the workhorses in the renovated kitchen.
"Eighty per cent of the menu will be finished in the fire or have some fire component," he said.
"I became interested in cooking with fire while working at the Stokehouse.
"I'll be cooking very seasonally and most items will come off the grill down to vegetables and fish; we go through a heap of wood!
"With the right seasoning and good products, the fire and smoke impart great flavours."
Kinross Station lamb and Beechworth Honey were among regional produce already featured on the menu.
Ms Halpin said they championed local producers and suppliers as part of their business ethos.
North East wine and brews made up their drinks menu while Rich Glen products featured throughout the hotel.
"We're very much a family-owned business," Ms Halpin said.
"We're the only owner-operated full service hotel in the heart of Rutherglen; we'll always have at least one of us on site."
