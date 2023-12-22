Sexually explicit texts left single mum feeling 'violated' and in fear for safety

Two Albury disability support workers were subject to a long-running campaign of sexually explicit text messages from a Sydney manager masquerading under a false identity.
These included photographs of women's genitals, causing one of the victims to feel "upset, disgusted and violated".
The behaviour of Todd James Dunn was sharply rebuked by magistrate Tony Murray, who labelled his offending "just appalling".
"As far as I'm concerned, he's well and truly on the threshold for going to jail," Mr Murray said in Albury Local Court.
Both women were left in great fear for their safety, with one a single mother who was terrified this person would find out where she lived.
The offender, who will turn 53 in early January, used his role as an operations manager with the same organisation to gain access to the victims' personal contact details.
Dunn, of the outer south-western suburb of Camden South, pleaded guilty this week to two charges of using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend.
Mr Murray said because of the grave nature of the offending, there was no choice but to order a full sentence assessment report.
The report would investigate whether there were any options available to the court other than full-time custody.
"These are really, really serious matters, especially when you consider the offences happened over a long period of time," he said.
Police told the court Dunn had access to the victims' mobile phone numbers.
One woman received her first of 38 text messages from Dunn in December of 2019.
This contained photographs and videos of "an explicit and sexual nature" that depicted women's genitals, breasts and buttocks.
Police said it was these images and videos that left her feeling so violated.
At the time, the woman was a single mother living with an infant child.
"She became anxious and fearful the person sending the messages and photographs may have known where she lived and would harm her and her child."
The woman felt "traumatised" and as a result, developed post-traumatic stress disorder, an obsessive-compulsive disorder and anxiety.
Those conditions led to her being placed on a mental health care plan.
But she did not report the matter to police out of fear this would lead to an escalation in the offending.
That was to no avail, for on December 6, 2021, at 11.38pm she received a message that included a photograph of a woman's exposed breasts.
This was accompanied by the comment that the sender was "a female admirer".
The victim asked who it was, believing she was being stalked by another woman.
Police said the second victim also received messages containing sexually explicit photographs.
The first victim made several attempts to stop Dunn from messaging, telling him she knew who he was, even though she didn't. But the texting continued.
Dunn's messages to the second victim gave her restless nights' sleep, and left her concerned this anonymous person "may know where she lived and hurt her".
His campaign of harassment continued until July 2023, with a constant stream of sexually explicit comments and photographs.
Police from the nearby Narellan station went to Dunn's home on October 16, but he declined to be interviewed.
Dunn will be sentenced on February 14, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.