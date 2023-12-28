Hospital upgrade a political hot potato with a master plan short on detail

HOSPITAL DOMINATES FRONT PAGES
THE NSW and Victorian premiers who announced a $450 million upgrade for Albury hospital may have both exited their jobs in 2023 but fallout from their October 2022 commitment has coursed through the Border's news cycle in the past 12 months.
"Let's put patients first not politics and let's get this thing built," he said.
That had little impact on the council which is now organising a health summit for next March and is continuing to push for a rethink.
VOICE SILENCED BY BORDER VOTERS
AFTER months of debate, voters across the region joined in the referendum ballot on October 14 to decide whether there should be an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
Mirroring sentiment across the country, voters in Farrer and Indi rejected the concept.
In the southern Riverina electorate, there was a 75 per cent "no" vote, while 66 per cent of participants in the North East seat were naysayers.
Dr Haines said she was disappointed but noted that without bipartisan support it "makes it hard for Australians to vote yes" in referendums.
FORMER MAYORS MOURNED BY CITIES
ALBURY and Wodonga both said goodbye to past mayors who selflessly served their cities over many years.
Patricia Gould died in January at the age of 87, while John Watson lost a fight with cancer in August, dying just days before what would have been his 63rd birthday.
Mrs Gould was a councillor from 1974 to 2016 and was mayor over three terms that encompassed 1996-99, 2001-04 and 2008-09.
More than 70 Albury council staff stood on the footpath outside the municipal headquarters in Kiewa Street as Mrs Gould's funeral cortege passed by after a service at St Matthew's Anglican Church.
Mr Watson had been a Wodonga councillor from 1997 to 2004 which included a stint as mayor in 2001-02, before again serving from 2012 to October 2022.
Despite the diagnosis, Mr Watson continued to support the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre and in particular the Sunshine Walk held as a fundraiser for the treatment hub.
"John worked hard in the service of his community or colony, he respected the hierarchy of leadership, understood his role in life and completed it faithfully," Sam said.
ROOS BOUNCE BACK AFTER TIME OUT
IT'S been a tumultuous 12 months for the Corowa-Rutherglen football and netball club.
After having rooms at their home ground of John Foord Oval extensively damaged by spring floods in 2022, the Kangaroos entered this year already in a fraught state.
"Personally, I'm shattered," president Graham Hosier said after the vote which saw nearly 100 per cent of members support a reset for 2024.
In the months that followed there was much speculation about whether the club would be back in the Ovens and Murray league and a great deal of hard work unfolding behind the scenes.
"We love Corowa-Rutherglen and we've missed having football down at the oval," Mr Hosier said.
Easter Saturday will mark the Roos' return with matches against Albury slated for John Foord Oval.
Among those taking an interest will be the club's best known product, AFL coach John Longmire who told The Border Mail in December "it means a lot to come back and see the start of the football club again".
AUSTRALIA DAY SHAKE-UP CREATES STIR
IT'S a rare day when Albury Council gets a mention in federal parliament but that's what happened in December when Liberal MP Sussan Ley rose to castigate the city.
Her frustration stemmed from the council's chief executive Frank Zaknich deciding to remove citizenship ceremonies and community awards from the city's formal Australia Day event at Noreuil Park in 2024.
It was submitted to the council ahead of debate over the matter after Labor councillor Darren Cameron put a motion seeking to retain the changes before carrying out consultation ahead of Australia Day 2025 and calling for such decisions to be made openly.
Ultimately, Cr Cameron's line prevailed with only Liberal-aligned councillor Alice Glachan voting against the changes.
Cr Glachan had sought to have citizenship ceremonies returned to January 26 but that move was rejected 6-3 with only mayor Kylie King and deputy mayor Steve Bowen on the former mayor's side.
AMAZING AIR CRASH SURVIVAL
"I feel like I've gone 12 rounds with Mike Tyson."
It's not surprising David Smith was left as sore as somebody who had gone in the ring with the former world heavyweight boxing champion.
The battered wreckage was found in a paddock belonging to CFA captain Michael Dalbosco.
"He was lucky considering some of the terrain nearby is quite inaccessible," Mr Dalbosco said.
Engine problems reportedly triggered the crash with the motor heard spluttering in the short time the aircraft was aloft.
Mr Smith, who lives on Bribie Island, had been flying home to Queensland for his son's 17th birthday.
"I've got an opportunity for a second chance at life, it won't deter me from flying," he said.
CHEAP RAIL TICKETS FLOOR SOME
AFTER North East V/Line travellers in 2022 finally saw their trains enter the 21st century with new VLocity models introduced, some passengers were left spending time sitting on their floors rather than seats this year.
Instead of paying up to $82.40 for a return trip from Albury to Melbourne, passengers as of the end of March were only outlaying $9.20.
But having only some of the carriages on the North East line with reserved seating and others unreserved meant passengers were left standing or sitting on the floor because of overcrowding.
Benambra MP Bill Tilley called for changes, saying it was unsafe to have passengers put in danger because of a poorly thought-out system.
In August, V/Line introduced a trial for all weekend seats to be reserved and by December it had extended the pre-booking system to every service through to the end of February.
That followed a survey finding 70 per cent support from passengers on the Albury line to having a fully reserved seat service.
ROAD TRAGEDIES LEAVE FAMILIES BEREFT
Sadly 2023, like other years, saw many lives lost on our roads, with two separate crashes in northern Victoria claiming nine lives between them.
The Navara was allegedly put in the path of the tanker by a Mercedes emerging from a side road and hitting the Nissan.
"Mum would have been extremely proud of how I handled everything and she would have been proud of my partner being with me as well," the 26-year-old said.
The Wagga couples Trevor and Lorraine Breen and Noel and Kerry Capes had stopped at Chiltern just before the tragedy, which occurred when their Subaru entered the freeway from Wenkes Road.
Police said it appeared the crash was a result of inattention from the Subaru and unfortunately the Ron Finemore Transport driver was "confronted by something beyond his control".
DISCOUNT AIRLINE DESCENDS ON BORDER
AUSTRALIA'S most popular beach holiday strips, the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast, were opened up for flights from Albury for the first time this year.
"Our focus continues to be on unserved and underserved markets that we know would benefit from low cost flights," Bonza chief executive Tim Jordan said.
However, the launch of the Gold Coast route, which debuted in November, was far from smooth with services cancelled over multiple days in December because of staffing and plane leasing difficulties.
"We wanted to introduce new routes into and out of the Gold Coast for the peak summer season and, unfortunately that approvals process has just taken longer than we anticipated," he said.
Another aviation chapter opened and shut within months this year with flights from Albury to Canberra operated by FlyPelican.
A trial, due to run for six months, began on August 29 but in December it was announced the service would be terminated from January 1 due to a lack of demand.
FREEWAY FIX DROPPED AFTER REVIEW
FOR years motorists have been forced to slow to 80kmh on the Hume Freeway west of Wodonga as it intersects with McKoy Street but there had been hope a remedy was on its way.
But that ambition was snuffed out in November when the outcome of a federal government review was unveiled by Infrastructure Minister Catherine King.
The Victorian government had previously argued a further $190 million was required and Benambra MP Bill Tilley offered last rites for the project in March before Ms King announced in May there would be a 90-day review of infrastructure projects.
"Today is just getting rid of the carcass," Mr Tilley said after the federal decision.
Indi MP Helen Haines said: "This is a failure of the former Morrison government, the Victorian Labor government and now of the federal Labor government."
The same review resulted in the government removing its commitment to funding work on a long-awaited heavy vehicle bypass of Rutherglen.
Indigo councillor Roberta Horne was among those left frustrated, having long campaigned for the removal of trucks and been blocked by Victorian road bureaucrats.
