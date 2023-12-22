Hefty fine for man who skipped community work after gel blaster seizure

A Border man caught with 10 gel blasters has been hit with a heavy fine.
Nathan Charles Morritt was placed on a corrections order in 2021 following a raid at his home in October 2020.
The Wodonga court heard Morritt had been unaware that the gel blasters were illegal, and he was charged with imitation firearm offences.
He had been ordered to perform community work, but made no effort to comply and didn't complete any hours.
That failure led to his arrest and an appearance in the Wodonga court dock.
Morritt, who lives on Thurgoona Street in Albury, told magistrate Peter Dunn he had been "getting mucked around a bit" by COVID-19.
Mr Dunn said Morritt had had "a complete failure to engage" with the corrections order and imposed a $2500 fine.
Morritt also spent at least one night in custody following his arrest.
