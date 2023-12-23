Neighbours 'hostile' to each other for some time before driveway push, shove

An East Albury man was provoked into a scuffle with a neighbour that ended with his head going through a window, a court has heard.
Jack Kelly was targeted by his next-door neighbour Richard Chad Jeremy Thomson, who was angry over his belief that parked cars were blocking his garage.
The cars belonged to friends of Kelly and his partner who were visiting them on October 1.
Defence lawyer Dane Keenes submitted to magistrate Tony Murray that while his client was provoked, it was conceded this did not qualify as self-defence.
Kelly, 24, pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to common assault, after police withdrew the more serious charge of affray.
He was convicted and fined $400, while Thomson, 46, copped a conviction with a $580 fine when he pleaded guilty in late November to common assault.
Mr Keenes said there was "a clear hostility" between Kelly and Thomson as neighbours at the Mountford Crescent units.
He said Kelly lost his job as a result of being charged, though had managed to secure a new position in traffic management.
Mr Murray said the police outline of the case made clear Kelly did not instigate the confrontation.
"Quite clearly, sir," he told Kelly on sentence, "the other gentleman approached you. It led you to do what you did."
The court was told Kelly and Thomson began arguing in the shared driveway just after 6.30pm.
Kelly's visitors used their mobile phones to video the dispute, with the recording of a female friend capturing the moment he was approached by Thomson.
"Do you want to make it an issue?" Thomson asked Kelly, in the area between the units where the visitors' cars were parked.
"I have an issue with you guys not f---ing respecting any part of this property."
Kelly swore back at Thomson, telling him he wasn't scared and that "you'll get me done for assault".
Thomson then approached with both arms raised, pushing Kelly in the back as he walked back to his unit.
"The victim turns around, takes two steps forward (and) pushes the accused in the left upper shoulder," police said.
Thomson then grabbed Kelly and forced him backwards, causing his head to smash into the back window of Thomson's home.
Kelly wasn't injured.
Thomson then phoned triple zero, with police arriving at 7pm. Kelly told them about Thomson's parking complaint.
"He started grabbing me, around my shirt, and I got pulled away, and I walked away and called you guys."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.