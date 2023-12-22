Tragic fire that claimed lives of 10 firefighters remembered 80 years on

Betty Canning wasn't even three years of age when she lost her father in 1943 in what was then Victoria's deadliest fire.
The youngest of Joseph (Louis) Ryan's six children has few memories of him, but has come to appreciate the enormity of his passing as she has grown older.
Mrs Canning was among a crowd of more than 100 people for the 80th anniversary memorial service of the Tarrawingee fire on Friday, December 22.
Mr Ryan was one of 10 volunteer firefighters who lost their lives on that tragic day in 1943, including two 14-year-old boys, as they battled a blaze that started at Bowser.
Teenagers Kevin Dunkley and Claude Hill, along with Andrew Guthrie, Theodore Lea, John Marks, Norman Robinson, Edward Seymour, Godfrey Spencer and Arthur Wellington also died that day.
"Mum never talked about it, but it was her birthday that day," Mrs Canning said.
"Dad apparently said to my older siblings to make sure they were home because we were having a birthday tea for Mum.
"I could never understand why he jumped on that truck, but I suppose in those days that's what they did.
"I never really knew how Mum managed with six kids. In those days we didn't want anything because you knew you couldn't afford it, but she was a wonderful mother."
Mrs Canning has attended every memorial fire service at Tarrawingee.
"I think it's wonderful to have these days," she said.
"I thought it was very well done. It was very well organised and I thank all the brigades involved."
Tarrawingee and District Fire Brigade member Graeme Norman told the crowd the fire took hold when limited resources were available, due to an ongoing drought and while many men were involved in World War II.
A sudden wind change left the firefighters on two fire trucks, one from Wangaratta and Bill Richardson's private unit, with no escape.
The driver of the Wangaratta unit attempted to turn the truck around but was unable to see through the thick smoke and ash and became stuck in a table drain as the flames engulfed the vehicle.
"Ken Ellis from Greta, who finished up as group officer of Wangaratta, was on his way but spoke of petrol rationing in those days. His vehicle ran out of petrol, but he said he had enough water and would have stopped it," Mr Norman said.
The Tarrawingee fire, and a succession of other major blazes including Black Friday in 1939, led to the formation of the Country Fire Authority in 1945 and changed firefighting in regional Victoria for the better.
Great-granddaughter of Godfrey Spencer, Marya Spencer, a member of the Mangatangi Volunteer Fire Brigade in New Zealand, spoke about the inspiration the World War One veteran provided his family.
"For generations afterwards, his memory and legacy in our family became far reaching," she said.
"His own daughters, one in the Australian Army Medical Women's Service who served in Japan, the other a keen community advocate until her 90s in Wangaratta, his nephew in the Royal British Navy and his grandsons in the New Zealand Coastguard and the CFA, and finally me, a volunteer firefighter in New Zealand. We're all proud and privileged to keep serving our communities in the same way that he did.
"I'm sure our family is not alone in this. There's multiple generations involved in the CFA, all with the same purpose."
Ms Spencer was among descendants of the 10 victims joined by representatives of the CFA, Victoria Police, Wangaratta Council, Red Cross, and federal and state MPs Helen Haines and Tim McCurdy.
CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan said it was a special day to remember the firefighters who died in service of their community.
"It was the largest loss of life of any emergency service in Victoria at that particular time, and from their sacrifice so many things have improved across emergency services. Whether it be the equipment that they drive and use, whether it be the protective equipment that they wear or the training that they undertake," he said.
"There wouldn't be too many firefighters right across CFA and Victoria that don't stop and think about those who have gone before them and the sacrifices they've made and the challenges that they've had when they go out and do what they do best every day, protecting local Victorian communities."
