The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Tragic fire that claimed lives of 10 firefighters remembered 80 years on

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
December 22 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tarrawingee and District Fire Brigade captain David Gilbert reads the roll of honour as lieutenant Jamaine Cougle tolls the bell for fallen firefighters at the 80th anniversary memorial service of the 1943 Tarrawingee fire on Friday, December 22. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Tarrawingee and District Fire Brigade captain David Gilbert reads the roll of honour as lieutenant Jamaine Cougle tolls the bell for fallen firefighters at the 80th anniversary memorial service of the 1943 Tarrawingee fire on Friday, December 22. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Betty Canning wasn't even three years of age when she lost her father in 1943 in what was then Victoria's deadliest fire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.