Worker gave herself nearly $500,000 from crane company's accounts

An Albury woman who transferred $486,500 from her employer into her superannuation fund, and added 100 hours to her annual leave, has been jailed.
Xenia Titar was employed as the chief financial controller of JDN Monocrane with an annual salary of $110,000.
Titar resigned from the Dandenong based crane manufacturing company on July 5, 2019.
An accountant conducted an audit of payroll systems the following month and found Titar had been transferring money to her superannuation account and had added holiday hours.
While the correct sums were shown on the payroll file, the actual sums transferred were significantly higher than they should have been.
Titar's actions made the company overpay her a total of $491,141 in superannuation, which the County Court heard had "far reaching and serious consequences".
Chief executive Colin Smith said the breach of trust had created uncertainty and unease in the company.
"The stolen monies represented the hard work, dedication and sacrifices made by our employees and company owners," he said.
"The thefts have caused significant distress to those who contributed their time and effort to build the company.
"It has created a sense of violation."
Titar was arrested at her home in the Albury region on December 17, 2021, and was taken to Albury court.
She was extradited to Wodonga, and declined to be interviewed.
She spent three nights in the police cells.
The court heard the 41-year-old had been working as a carpenter in the Albury area after leaving the crane business, having initially trained herself by watching YouTube videos.
Documents show her business address is listed in Howlong, and the court heard Titar had been receiving treatment for alcohol use at Albury Community Health.
The court heard the cash taken by Titar had been ready to be repaid after she sold her home and two investment properties.
Titar was unable to give any real explanation for her offending.
Judge Nola Karapanagiotidis ordered Titar serve five months in jail, followed by a community corrections order with 200 hours of community work.
