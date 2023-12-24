The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Worker gave herself nearly $500,000 from crane company's accounts

December 24 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xenia Titar was jailed and will perform 200 hours of community work upon her release. File photo
Xenia Titar was jailed and will perform 200 hours of community work upon her release. File photo

An Albury woman who transferred $486,500 from her employer into her superannuation fund, and added 100 hours to her annual leave, has been jailed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help