Child abuse case to be heard 53 years after alleged sex offence

A man charged over an alleged sex offence against a six-year-old girl in 1970 has failed to have the proceedings permanently put on hold.
The accused man was charged by a Wodonga detective with unlawful assault and indecent assault after a complaint was made last year.
The man's lawyers argued proceeding with the matter would be an abuse of process, given the time delay to the case, and sought the matter be permanently stayed.
Wodonga police prosecutors did not oppose the application.
Magistrate Alexandra Burt said in some other cases, 40 years had been described as "the outer limits of delay", while this case involved allegations from 53 years ago.
"It is fairly unusual to see a matter of this age," she said on December 21.
The court heard it would be hard to call alibi evidence, workplace records could have been destroyed, and witnesses may not be available.
But the magistrate said the accused man didn't suffer any impairments beyond having normal memory deficits for a person of his age.
"In my view there is not sufficient material for the accused to rely on above and beyond the passage of time, and some degree of impairment to his memory, to justify a stay given that in my view there is an important purpose of the criminal justice system in hearing matters and determining them on a final basis," Ms Burt said.
She said the matter would proceed in the magistrates court, with the case to return to court in March.
