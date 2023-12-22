There's nothing better than two desperate teams playing each other

Powerhouse Melbourne Stars' batter Hilton Cartwright admits the season is on the line in Saturday's Big Bash game against Sydney Thunder at Lavington Sportsground.
Both teams are yet to win a game and a gap has already opened between the top three and the bottom four.
"I'd be silly to say that it isn't," Cartwright replied when asked if the club's top four hopes were on the line in just the third match.
"If you drop your first three games, you basically have to win six of the next seven.
"I wouldn't say it's time to panic, but a lot of teams can start to think like that."
Brisbane Heat, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers were all undefeated on Thursday night, with the latter's result from the Friday night game against the Sixers unavailable at the time of print.
The rest - Melbourne Renegades, Hobart Hurricanes, the Stars and Thunder - were all winless after two games apiece.
"I'd like to build the game up and say it's season on the line, but I don't think it's quite that dramatic just yet," Thunder batter Alex Ross reasoned.
"We've played some good cricket in parts, just missed a trick here or there to let a couple of games slip."
Ross was part of the Thunder's win against the Hurricanes last New Year's Eve at Lavington Sportsground.
He said it was the best batting wicket the club played on last summer.
This year's match received the greatest possible news on Friday when Stars' captain Glenn Maxwell was cleared to play after suffering a torn forearm muscle on December 13.
Maxwell has produced a series of astonishing international performances in recent months.
"It's the million dollar question the form he's been in," Ross replied when asked how do you blunt the dynamic World Cup winner.
"It's great for the Big Bash and great for Australian cricket."
The match starts at 3.30pm
