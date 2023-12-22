The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga police arrest wanted man Justin Percy in dramatic scenes

Updated December 22 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 4:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have arrested a wanted man during dramatic scenes at a property in Wodonga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.