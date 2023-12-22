Wodonga police arrest wanted man Justin Percy in dramatic scenes

Police have arrested a wanted man during dramatic scenes at a property in Wodonga.
Witnesses said Justin Percy, 36, was Tasered after running from a vehicle on Mulqueeney Street about 3.30pm on Friday, December 22.
A nearby resident said Percy - who police had sought help to locate just a day earlier - ran down a driveway.
An officer could be heard yelling out "Taser" before the 36-year-old was subdued.
He was led away by police into a divisional van.
Percy had been wanted for questioning over a range of serious offences.
Officers searched the vehicle Percy had been travelling in.
A man could be seen standing next to the vehicle while it was being searched but was allowed to leave.
About 10 police officers and several paramedics attended the scene.
Paramedics confirmed no emergency treatment was required.
