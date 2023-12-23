YOUR SAY: It's time Albury Wodonga Health improved its transparency

"All wars are caused by religion," shout the people. Not so! Wars are caused by people who use religion as their excuse to go to war. Most religions, with our limited knowledge of them, promote peace, respect, tolerance, reconciliation, and above all, love. Leunig, the cartoonist, said it well when he asked God, "God, who are your chosen people?" and God answered, "You are all my chosen people, the humans, the fish, the birds, the bees, the bandicoots and all the creatures".