YOUR SAY: It's time Albury Wodonga Health improved its transparency

By Letters to the Editor
December 24 2023 - 10:00am
Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Bill Appleby and chairman Jonathan Green look over the health service's new strategic plan. Picture by James Wiltshire
Time to change health approach

Strategic plans often embody ambitious goals, outlining objectives and values to guide their fulfilment. Albury Wodonga Health's (AWH) 2018-2021 strategic plan aimed for safe care, modern facilities, and a skilled workforce. Unfortunately, these goals largely remain unmet.

