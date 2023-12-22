Wodonga trainer enjoys a perfect day at Wagga meeting

Wodonga trainer Craig Widdison delivered stable followers an early Christmas present after landing a winning double at Wagga on Friday.
Widdison made the trek to Wagga with Doogan's Design and Baggage Handler who were both able to salute for the popular trainer.
Doogan's Design is starting to build an impressive record after notching her third career win from only her sixth start.
Ridden by Simon Miller, Doogan's Design pounced on the early lead and always looked to be travelling like a winner in the $27,000 Class Two Handicap, (1200m).
Despite winning her most recent start at Albury a fortnight ago, Doogan's Design was unwanted in betting and surprisingly went around at $13 and won by almost three lengths.
Owned by Peter Beaton, the Albury breeder is enjoying a purple patch with the two horses he owns and bred with Doogan's Design and the Martin Stein-trained Intense Effort.
Both gallopers won at Albury a fortnight ago and with Doogan's Design also winning at Wagga on Friday handed the lucky owner three wins from his past three starters.
Widdison said he always thought Doogan's Design was a galloper with above average ability.
"I've always had a bit of a rap on this filly and her first two runs this time in, not much went to plan and she didn't really handle Gundagai," Widdison said.
"But the step-up today to 1200m with the blinkers on... she's going great.
"After today's win I might look around for a suitable midweek race in the city somewhere which I had in the back of my mind after her first preparation.
"That will definitely be on the agenda now.
"The owner Pete, is a great old bloke who has bred a couple of horses in Doogan's Design and Intense Effort who is in later today.
"They are both out of the mare Intense Rose, so Pete puts a bit of money into racing and deserves the rewards."
Widdison completed the double after Baggage Handler was able to lead throughout in the $50,000 Super Maiden Handicap, (1065m) with Nick Souquet aboard.
Baggage Handler ($2) was recently beaten a lip in his race debut which proved to be a silver lining with connections pocketing the extra prizemoney on offer at Wagga on Friday.
Meanwhile the Ron Stubbs-trained Tap 'N' Run scored an emphatic win in the $27,000 Open Handicap, (1200m).
Tap 'N' Run recently resumed from a 34-week spell at the Wodonga Cup meeting but finished near the tail of the field on an unsuitable rain affected track after a downpour on raceday.
Ridden by Mathew Cahill, Tap 'N' Run ($5) settled near the tail of the field but produced a powerful finishing burst over the final furlong to score by 1.7-lengths.
Stubbs said it was satisfying to see Tap 'N' Run bounce back to his best form and win his fifth race from 23-starts.
"The horse has been going great but the weather has been the problem," Stubbs said.
"We went to Wodonga and when we left the stables the track was a Good (4) but he ended up racing on a Heavy (9) and the horse won't go a yard in the mud.
"We were then going to race at Wagga at their last meeting but there was a heavy storm, so we weren't game to take a chance and opted to pull out and wait for today."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.