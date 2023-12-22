Four from Border linked to high speed chase in Melbourne

FOUR Wodonga residents have been charged following an alleged carjacking and high speed police chase.
Three, two women and a man, were arrested soon after the incident which saw a BMW X5 allegedly stolen from a shopping centre car park in Melbourne and then driven around various suburbs.
The fourth, the 23 year-old driver of the car, was taken to hospital and later charged.
The drama unfolded from 7.30pm on Thursday December 21 when the vehicle was stolen during an alleged aggravated carjacking in a shopping centre car park at Doncaster.
Police then saw the allegedly stolen black BMW X5 on the Monash Freeway inbound near Stud Road six hours later about 1.30am.
A police helicopter then followed the car as it drove erratically across suburbs including Prahran, Melbourne, Flemington, and Doncaster.
The BMW was alleged to be travelling at more than 220km/h on the Eastern Freeway.
Three passengers exited the car in St Kilda East and were arrested.
The car continued to be driven erratically before crashing into a power pole in Malvern.
The female passengers, 21 and 23, were charged with theft of a motor vehicle and their male counterpart faces the same count, as well as possessing a drug of dependence.
All three were bailed to face Melbourne Court on March 8.
The driver was charged late on Friday December 22 with multiple counts in relation to the matter.
Police media was unable to say if he remained in custody or was bailed.
